India's 2025-26 rice production may hit 151 mn tonnes: USDA estimate

India’s rice production in the upcoming 2025–26 crop marketing season is estimated to reach an all-time high of 151 million tonnes due to the early onset of the monsoon, abundant soil moisture and the government’s higher minimum support price (MSP) for farmers, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in its latest assessment.

In its May assessment, the USDA had pegged the 2025–26 rice output at 148 million tonnes, making India the world’s largest producer of rice, surpassing China’s projected output of 146 million tonnes.

The June assessment shows that the crop size could be even higher in 2025–26.

The government’s official estimate had pegged 2024–25 (July to June) rice production at 149 million tonnes, as per the third advance estimate released a few weeks ago. ALSO READ: Basmati rice exports to Iran at risk if Israel conflict persists: Traders The latest assessment also shows that India is expected to export a record 25 million tonnes of rice in 2025–26, up from 24 million tonnes projected in May. The USDA releases monthly projections on world supplies of major agricultural commodities. The present estimate of milled rice production in India is based on the June assessment. Among other crops, the USDA said that India’s wheat production in 2024–25 has been raised to 117.5 million tonnes, in line with the third advance estimate of the government.

Optimism over the rice production outlook in 2025–26 is mainly driven by the early onset of the southwest monsoon this year and its ‘above-normal’ forecast. The Met Department, in its second forecast for the 2025 monsoon season released last month, said that rainfall is expected to be 106 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), up from the 105 per cent predicted in April. The LPA of seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1971–2020 is 87 cm. In addition, the Met Department said that the monsoon in almost all homogenous regions of the country, except the North-East and parts of Bihar, would be normal to above-normal this year.