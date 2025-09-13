Home / Economy / News / CBIC clarifies GST on post-sale discounts, no ITC reversal for buyers

CBIC clarifies GST on post-sale discounts, no ITC reversal for buyers

The circular also stated that post-sale discounts given by manufacturers to dealers would not be treated as consideration for services

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut
Monika Yadav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 6:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has clarified that buyers will not be required to reverse input tax credit (ITC) when suppliers issue post-sale financial or commercial credit notes, even if the payments are made at a discount. 
 
A financial or commercial credit note is a document issued by a supplier to adjust the payment value for commercial reasons such as post-sale discounts or incentives, without reducing the original taxable value or GST liability.
 
In a circular issued on Friday, the Board said that such credit notes do not alter the taxable value of supplies, and therefore the supplier’s original tax liability remains unchanged. “The recipient will not be required to reverse the Input Tax Credit attributed to the discount provided on the basis of financial/ commercial credit notes issued by the supplier, as there is no reduction in the original transaction value,” the circular noted. 
 
The circular also stated that post-sale discounts given by manufacturers to dealers would not be treated as consideration for services. Only in cases where dealers carry out distinct promotional activities such as advertising or co-branding under an explicit agreement would GST apply on the service element.
 
Abhishek Jain, partner & national head, Indirect Tax at KPMG in India, said, "This is a welcome circular as it provides much-needed clarity on the GST treatment of various types of discount transactions between manufacturers and distributors/dealers. The clarification will help industry and trade execute such transactions with greater certainty and reduce disputes around what has long been a contentious issue. At the same time, for scenarios involving agreements with end customers for passing on specific benefits to end-consumers through dealers in the supply chain, businesses may need to carefully revisit and evaluate their positions."
 
According to Saurabh Agarwal, Tax partner, EY, in light of these clarifications, businesses must revisit their contractual arrangements and tax positions. 
 
"The government's clear demarcation between trade discounts and promotional services will significantly reduce interpretational disputes and provide greater certainty in compliance for the industry, paving the way for a more streamlined GST regime," Agarwal said. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Crisil projects 3.2% headline inflation for 2025-26, sees room for rate cut

India, EU trade talks enter crucial phase, aiming to seal deal by year end

Premium

Govt seeks monthly reports on pricing after GST rate cuts from Sep 22

Will advocate trade reforms in India: US envoy-designate Sergio Gor

Retail inflation rises to 2.07% in Aug as decline in food prices slows

Topics :Indirect TaxGST Revampinput tax credit

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story