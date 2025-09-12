Home / Economy / News / US envoy-designate seeks labour reforms for fairer market access in India

US envoy-designate seeks labour reforms for fairer market access in India

Sergio Gor says reforms in India's labour norms and market access are key to fair trade, as US aims to double bilateral trade to $500 bn by 2030

Sergio Gor (Photo: Sergio Gor/X)
US ambassador designate to India Sergio Gor with US President Donald Trump (Photo: Sergio Gor/X)
BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 6:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US ambassador designate to India Sergio Gor has said that he will advocate for reforms such as higher labour standards that will make India’s markets more accessible and ensure that American companies compete on a level-playing field. 
 
“If confirmed, I will work to advance trade that is fair, reciprocal, and beneficial to American workers and businesses. I will advocate for reforms that will make India’s markets more accessible and transparent, and labour standards higher, ensuring that American companies can compete on a level-playing field. I will also work towards President Donald Trump's ambitious goal dubbed Mission 500 to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 which will expand American exports, creating jobs and prosperity for our citizens,” Gor said in a written statement during the Senate hearing to confirm his appointment.
 
India, in the past, has opposed calls by developed countries for higher labour standards as it could increase costs for businesses, especially labour-intensive ones, which can hurt competitiveness.
 
Gor said India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond. “India’s population of over 1.4 billion and its rapidly growing middle class present immense opportunities for American businesses. From artificial intelligence (AI) to pharmaceuticals to critical minerals, the potential for collaboration is vast. However, in the past, India’s protectionist policies and regulatory barriers have prevented us from fully realising this partnership,” he added.
 
Bilateral trade talks stalled mainly because of India’s refusal to grant the US unhindered market access to its politically sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors.
 
Trump’s decision to impose a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff, along with an additional 25 per cent levy on India for purchasing Russian oil, had previously strained bilateral ties.
 
Signalling an easing of tensions, American President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week posted conciliatory messages on social media, expressing optimism about resolving outstanding issues and concluding a trade deal at the earliest.
 
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has said that the country’s trade parleys with the US are progressing well as both countries are aiming to finalise the first tranche of bilateral trade agreement by November.
 
Gor said strengthening US-India trade ties will not only bolster U.S. competitiveness but also reduce China’s economic leverage over other nations. “Of particular note, if confirmed, I will encourage Indian investments in US manufacturing capacity for active pharmaceutical ingredients. India already provides 40 per cent of all generic drugs purchased in the United States. With Indian investments in this sector in the United States, we can further secure our strategic pharmaceutical supply chain and create jobs in the United States,” he added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India becomes third-largest agrochemical exporter with $3.3 bn exports

Kochi Metro to draft Mumbai Water Metro DPR in ₹4.4 crore contract

Retail inflation inches up to 2.07% in August; food inflation at -0.69%

British Parliament panel opens inquiry into impact of India-UK FTA

World isn't transitioning away from fossil fuel; decades of robust use left

Topics :US India relations Indian EconomyUS companies

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story