US envoy-designate seeks labour reforms for fairer market access in India

The US ambassador designate to India Sergio Gor has said that he will advocate for reforms such as higher labour standards that will make India’s markets more accessible and ensure that American companies compete on a level-playing field.

“If confirmed, I will work to advance trade that is fair, reciprocal, and beneficial to American workers and businesses. I will advocate for reforms that will make India’s markets more accessible and transparent, and labour standards higher, ensuring that American companies can compete on a level-playing field. I will also work towards President Donald Trump's ambitious goal dubbed Mission 500 to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 which will expand American exports, creating jobs and prosperity for our citizens,” Gor said in a written statement during the Senate hearing to confirm his appointment.

India, in the past, has opposed calls by developed countries for higher labour standards as it could increase costs for businesses, especially labour-intensive ones, which can hurt competitiveness. Gor said India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond. “India’s population of over 1.4 billion and its rapidly growing middle class present immense opportunities for American businesses. From artificial intelligence (AI) to pharmaceuticals to critical minerals, the potential for collaboration is vast. However, in the past, India’s protectionist policies and regulatory barriers have prevented us from fully realising this partnership,” he added. Bilateral trade talks stalled mainly because of India’s refusal to grant the US unhindered market access to its politically sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors.

Trump’s decision to impose a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff, along with an additional 25 per cent levy on India for purchasing Russian oil, had previously strained bilateral ties. Signalling an easing of tensions, American President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week posted conciliatory messages on social media, expressing optimism about resolving outstanding issues and concluding a trade deal at the earliest. Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has said that the country’s trade parleys with the US are progressing well as both countries are aiming to finalise the first tranche of bilateral trade agreement by November.