Home / Economy / News / India, EU trade talks enter crucial phase, aiming to seal deal by year end

India, EU trade talks enter crucial phase, aiming to seal deal by year end

The EU is India's biggest trading partner in goods, with bilateral trade hitting $137.5 billion in the 2023/24 fiscal year, up nearly 90% over the past decade

EU
Sefcovic is joined in Delhi by European Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen, who is holding decisive negotiations this week to resolve differences over agriculture, dairy and non-tariff barriers. | File Image
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2025 | 12:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Trade talks between India and the European Union have entered a crucial phase and negotiators are working intensively to meet a year-end deadline for signing the free trade pact, a top European Union Official said on Tuesday.

The EU is India's biggest trading partner in goods, with bilateral trade hitting $137.5 billion in the 2023/24 fiscal year, up nearly 90% over the past decade.

"We are now maximising our efforts to finalise negotiations by the end of the year," Maros Sefcovic, EU trade chief, said at an event, noting they were working on a deal to "unlock investment, reduce barriers, expand market access, and enhance supply chains, to the benefit of both sides."

Negotiations, relaunched in 2022, have gained pace since the re-election of U.S. President Donald Trump. Faced with Trump's tariffs, Brussels has accelerated its push for trade alliances, sealing deals with Mexico and the South American Mercosur countries and stepping up talks with India, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates.

Echoing Sefcovic's comments, India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said negotiators were working hard for a balanced and mutually beneficial deal that would unlock opportunities for both sides in trade, investment, technology transfer, and deeper economic engagement.

Sefcovic is joined in Delhi by European Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen, who is holding decisive negotiations this week to resolve differences over agriculture, dairy and non-tariff barriers.

The EU has sought steep duty cuts on vehicles, medical devices, wine, spirits and dairy products, while India is pressing for greater access for its textiles, pharmaceuticals, steel and petroleum products, officials have said.

The deal had been delayed for many years by New Delhi's reluctance to lower tariffs in some areas. The European Union wants India to lower tariffs of more than 100% on imported cars, whiskey and wine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Govt seeks monthly reports on pricing after GST rate cuts from Sep 22

Will advocate trade reforms in India: US envoy-designate Sergio Gor

Retail inflation rises to 2.07% in Aug as decline in food prices slows

India's forex reserves rise by $4 billion to reach $698.27 billion

India becomes third-largest agrochemical exporter with $3.3 bn exports

Topics :India-EU FTA pactIndia-EU tiesIndia-EU FTAIndia-EU

First Published: Sep 13 2025 | 12:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story