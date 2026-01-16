CBIC extends export incentives to postal shipments from January 15

In a move aimed at boosting e-commerce and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) exports, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has extended export-related benefits under the Duty Drawback, Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) and Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) schemes to exports made through the postal route in electronic form, with effect from January 15, 2026.

“This landmark measure aims to provide a level playing field for exporters using the postal channel and to create a conducive and inclusive ecosystem for the growth of cross-border e-commerce,” the government said on Friday.

The decision is expected to significantly benefit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), especially exporters located in smaller towns and remote areas who rely on India Post for overseas shipments. The move is also expected to give a boost to postal exports. To operationalise the change, CBIC has approved amendments to the Postal Export (Electronic Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2022. Over the past few years, the government has taken several steps to promote cross-border e-commerce exports. A dedicated chapter titled “Promoting Cross-Border Trade in the Digital Economy” was introduced in the Foreign Trade Policy 2023 to support exports through courier, post, e-commerce export hubs and Dak Niryat Kendras.