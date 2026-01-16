Trade powerhouse Gujarat's record slips over petroleum product exports

From FY22 to FY25, Gujarat’s non-petroleum exports remained flat between $72 billion and $75 billion, while petroleum exports fluctuated considerably. Total exports from Gujarat fell by $30.16 billion from FY23 to FY25. Petroleum product exports fell by $27.98 billion, largely explaining the decline in the overall export value.

Dependence on the petroleum sector skews one’s export performance when global energy prices are volatile, explaining Gujarat’s status in recent years. Trump’s additional tariffs on the purchase of Russian crude are likely to further hamper Gujarat’s export prospects, if the state’s non-petroleum exports don’t pick up.

Maharashtra, too, has seen a small but consistent decline in its exports — from $72.86 billion in FY22 to $65.86 billion in FY25. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, which are the next best states (in terms of export value), have increased their share in India’s total exports in recent years.