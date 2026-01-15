Houses with Metro access show better financial discipline: EAC-PM paper

“Our empirical result from Hyderabad indicates that households residing in Metro-served PIN codes exhibit a 1.7 per cent reduction in delinquency incidence alongside a 1.8 per cent rise in prepayment activity. In Bengaluru, the behavioural adjustment is even more pronounced, with delinquency rates declining by 2.4 per cent and prepayment rates increasing by 3.5 per cent following transit expansion,” it said. Evidence from Delhi points to 4.42 per cent reduction in mortgage delinquency alongside a 1.38 per cent increase in prepayments.

The paper said that improved Metro access has also led to a decline in new vehicle purchases. “Improved subway access leads to a decline in new vehicle purchases, especially in the low-quality and entry-level segments, indicating a substitution away from private transport toward public transit. This reduction in vehicle-related spending frees up monthly liquidity, lowers volatility in household expenditures, and reduces exposure to credit-financed durable purchases,” it said, adding that as a result, households are better able to meet scheduled mortgage instalments, leading to lower delinquency rates.