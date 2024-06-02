CBIC steps up its vigil over imports of unbranded gold jewellery

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has stepped up its watch on the import of unbranded gold jewellery amid a spurt in seizures on international borders and from importers.

During FY24, the CBIC and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) jointly seized about 5 tonnes of gold, 30 per cent more than what they did in FY23.

In FY23, 3.5 tonnes of gold was confiscated.

The official data suggests that most of the seized gold was from Myanmar and smuggled into India through Mizoram and Manipur, though difficult terrain, which goes unchecked. Customs is taking help from local authorities and the Border Security Force to locate them. “There is a significant increase in gold jewellery seizure in the past one year, contributing a major chunk in overall seized gold. We are monitoring inbound shipments of gold on all potential routes,” said a senior official.

