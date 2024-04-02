CCI gets revenue department staff for NAA cases for six more months

The Department of Revenue has extended the tenure of staff loaned to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to handle cases of the National Anti-Profiteering Authority (NAA) for an additional six months, according to sources. This extension is the third granted by the revenue department.

The CCI can utilise the staff until September 31, 2024. The mandate of the NAA, originally set up under the Central Goods and Service Act in December 2017, was transferred to the CCI in December 2022.

The authority was established for an initial two-year period to ensure that the benefits of reduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates and input tax credits are passed on to consumers.