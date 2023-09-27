Centre keeps option open to reduce market borrowing in second half of FY24

The Centre has retained its market borrowing plan of Rs 6.55 trillion for the second half (October-March) of financial year 2024 (FY24), dismissing concerns over sluggish revenue growth and a mounting subsidy burden. The decision comes amid robust small savings collections, according to government sources.

“We are retaining our flexibility. This is a subject under continuous review, especially as we maintain strong performance in small savings,” a senior official noted.





For the first quarter of FY24, net collections from small savings funds have surged over 48 per cent year-on-year, compared to a growth of approximately 9.9 per cent during the same period last year. The robust collections had raised expectations of reduced reliance on market borrowings.

With 40 per cent of budgeted capital expenditure already incurred by early September, and overall receipts in line to meet the FY24 budget target, the government is confident of achieving the 5.9 per cent fiscal deficit goal for the current financial year.

Rating agency India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) had noted in a report last week that meeting the fiscal deficit target would be challenging, given that gross tax collection growth has been just 2.8 per cent for the first four months of FY24.

For the October-March period, net government borrowings are pegged at Rs 3.74 trillion, which includes a repayment of Rs 2.81 trillion. According to Finance Ministry sources, most of this repayment will be covered by compensation cess receipts, negating the need for additional borrowing. This would bring the net borrowing for the first half of FY24 above Rs 4 trillion.

A senior official indicated that the government has consciously decided to taper treasury bill issuances in the third quarter to avoid elevating gross borrowings. “Our comfortable cash position allows us this leeway,” he added.

The government plans to issue Treasury bills worth Rs 3.12 trillion in the third quarter of FY24, with each weekly auction amounting to Rs 24,000 crore. “The 91-day T-bill issuances during the October-December period will be reduced to limit redemption pressure in January-March,” the senior official explained.

Additionally, the Finance Ministry expects a better green premium, or Greenium, from green bonds with maturities of Rs 5,000 crore each for 5-year and 10-year tenures, and Rs 10,000 crore for a 30-year tenure. “There is immense investment in the environment sector, offering long-term engagement opportunities in the Indian market,” said the senior official.

Despite concerns over the recent surge in oil prices, Finance Ministry sources assured that this would not affect budget calculations. Discussions for the interim budget for 2024-25 are scheduled to begin on October 10.