Centre launches subsidised onion sale at ₹24/kg in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad

The Centre on Thursday kick-started subsidised sale of onions at ₹24 per kg in Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad to make the key kitchen staple available to consumers at affordable rates.

After flagging off mobile vans for the sale, Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi said about 25 tonnes of onions from the buffer stock will be sold in these cities through cooperative agencies National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (Nafed), National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) and Kendriya Bhandar.

Joshi told reporters that onions will be sold at ₹24 per kg at places where retail prices are higher than ₹30 per kg.

The subsidised onion sale will be extended to Chennai, Guwahati and Kolkata from Friday and will continue till December. The all-India average retail price of onions was ₹28 per kg on Thursday, while in some cities the rates were above ₹30 per kg, according to official data. Currently, the government has a buffer stock of 3 lakh tonnes of onions procured at an average price of ₹15 per kg during 2024-25 as part of the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) scheme. Joshi said the calibrated and targeted disposal of onions from the buffer stock is an integral part of the government's efforts to control food inflation and maintain a stable price regime.

"The government's priority is to keep food inflation under control and various direct interventions through price stabilisation measures have played an important role in bringing down inflation in recent months," he said. The general retail inflation for July was 1.55 per cent, the lowest in nearly eight years. Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said onion prices have not risen significantly unlike in the past as domestic production is estimated to be 27 per cent higher at 30.77 million tonnes in the 2024-25 crop year (July-June). No duty or restrictions are imposed on the export of onions and the pace of export is steady, with 1 lakh tonnes each exported in July and August, she said.