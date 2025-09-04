FMCG companies to benefit as GST slashed to 5% on key daily essentials

The goods and services tax (GST) rate on many fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) items, including soaps, shampoos, toothpastes, jams, and noodles, has been reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent.

In its report on the new GST, Nomura said, “The Council has also brought down GST rates for a number of staples and essential categories from an 18 per cent rate to 5 per cent, which is a meaningful reduction and will bring relief to stressed consumption, aid in improving volume growth, and drive formalisation, in our view, given quite a few categories in India have a notable share from unorganised/local/regional players.”

The new GST rates will be effective from 22 September. Nomura pointed out that the key beneficiaries of the rate cut include Colgate Palmolive (India), as its entire portfolio has seen GST reduced from 18 per cent to 5 per cent. ALSO READ: GST cut makes cars, bikes, tyres cheaper, Diwali comes for Auto Inc Dabur India sees 50 per cent of its consolidated sales to benefit, as 28 per cent sales from toothpastes and hair oils / shampoos, glucose (going from 18 per cent to 5 per cent), and 25 per cent from juices, digestives, ethicals, tooth powder (going from 12 per cent to 5 per cent). Britannia Industries also stands to gain, with 85 per cent of its sales coming from items such as biscuits and cakes, which have seen GST reduced to 5 per cent from 18 per cent. Hindustan Unilever derives 40 per cent of its business from items now taxed at 5 per cent, the brokerage added.

"The GST cut is a timely and transformative move that will energize consumer sentiment just as India steps into its vibrant festive season. It’s a confidence booster for consumers and a growth enabler for the FMCG sector. This reform not only makes everyday essentials like shampoos, soaps, and toothpastes more affordable for millions of households, but also signals a strong commitment to inclusive growth and domestic consumption revival. I believe this initiative will act as a powerful catalyst for demand, especially in rural and semi-urban markets. As families prepare to celebrate with renewed enthusiasm, lower prices on personal care items will allow them to prioritize health and hygiene without compromising on quality," Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer at Dabur India told Business Standard.

“Quite a few categories in India have a notable share from unorganised/local/regional players. This should entice consumers to shift to better products and is a long-term positive for organised companies, in our view,” the report noted. The All India Consumer Products Distribution Federation (AICPDF) said the new GST rates will generate an estimated 8–10 per cent growth in rural consumption over the next two quarters and improve distribution and retailer liquidity by Rs 4,000–5,000 crore across the network due to reduced working capital blockages. “This GST reform is a game-changer for the FMCG trade. It has brought long-awaited relief to 4.5 lakh distributors and 13 million retailers who are the backbone of India’s consumer economy. We wholeheartedly thank our Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Finance Minister for their visionary leadership and commitment,” Dhairyashil Patil, national president of AICPDF, said in a statement.

“By considering our representation and giving sufficient time until 22 September for pipeline stock liquidation, the government has shown extraordinary sensitivity towards trade. The move to bring almost all FMCG goods into the 5 per cent GST slab is especially commendable, as it will make products more affordable, boost consumer demand, and energise the FMCG sector’s contribution to India’s growth story,” Patil added. Manoj Mishra, partner and tax controversy management leader, Grant Thornton Bharat LLP, said this round of rationalisation has taken GST directly into the Indian kitchen. ALSO READ: New GST rates to come into effect from Sept 22: Your top questions answered “A wide range of daily essentials—milk, paneer, butter, cheese, sauces, jams, namkeens, biscuits, breads and other bakery items, juices, coffee, tea, chocolates, confectionery, and even dry fruits—have been rationalised into the 5 per cent tax slab. By bringing UHT milk, rotis, khakhras, and even parathas to a nil rate, the Council has ensured that everyday staples are no longer weighed down by tax.”