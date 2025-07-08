US is 'close' to signing a trade deal with India, says Donald Trump

The United States (US) President Donald Trump on Monday said that America is ‘close’ to signing a trade deal with India, without divulging a specific date or details about the proposed agreement.

Trump’s statement came soon after he sent formal letters to 15 trade partners, primarily in Asia, threatening them with steep reciprocal tariffs ranging from 25 to 40 per cent from 1 August, to leave room for negotiations. India was kept out of the list of 14 countries.

He extended the country-specific reciprocal tariff deadline by over three weeks to 1 August. In the letters, he mentioned that the tariffs these countries will face if they fail to conclude a deal. The countries include Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, South Africa, Kazakhstan, Tunisia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Serbia, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.

“Now we've made a deal with the United Kingdom, we made a deal with China, We're close to making a deal with India. Others, we met with, and we don't think we're going to be able to make a deal. So we just sent them a letter….This is what you have to pay,” Trump told reporters at the White House. Trump has been stepping up pressure on countries to lower tariff barriers by concluding trade agreements with the US. Earlier, the Trump administration announced reciprocal tariffs on countries, including 26 per cent on India, on 2 April. Subsequently, it announced a 90-day pause on those tariffs to negotiate trade deals while retaining a universal 10 per cent tariff on countries.

ALSO READ: Trump slams Mamdani over threat to arrest Israeli PM Netanyahu in NYC Interim Deal Government officials said that negotiators from India and the US exchanged their offers for an interim deal last week. India is now awaiting final approval from the US President to accept the offer. In case a deal doesn’t materialise, negotiators have a window of more than three weeks – until 1 August – to seal the deal. “It is now up to President Trump to assess, accept and make any announcement (regarding the interim deal),” a senior government official told Business Standard. In its offer, India has so far steered clear of including several items from the politically sensitive area of agriculture in the deal – despite pressure from Washington.

Indian negotiators have also bargained hard to avoid the reciprocal tariff levies, while demanding lower tariffs for labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather and automobile components. Ajay Srivastava, former trade ministry official and founder of Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), said that the tariff hike is expected to disrupt trade flows, increase consumer prices in the US, and cause broader supply chain complications globally. Exporters said that in case India and the US are able to strike a deal, India will definitely have a tariff advantage over other regional competitor countries. Although there will be more clarity once it is clear how many trade agreements the US is able to strike.