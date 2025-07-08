Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 08:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Thali prices drop in June 2025, driven by lower vegetable and broiler costs

Thali prices drop in June 2025, driven by lower vegetable and broiler costs

The cost of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis decreased year-on-year in June, driven by lower vegetable prices, but some input costs, like oil and LPG, saw an increase

The price of a vegetarian thali fell 8 percent in June 2025 compared to the same month last year, driven by a sharp drop in vegetable prices.

Himanshi Bhardwaj
Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 8:51 PM IST

Home-cooked meals became cheaper in June, as the cost of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis declined year-on-year, according to the latest report released by credit rating agency Crisil on Tuesday.
 
The price of a vegetarian thali fell 8 percent in June 2025 compared to the same month last year, driven by a sharp drop in vegetable prices. Tomato prices plunged 24 percent to Rs 32 per kg from Rs 42 per kg a year ago, while potato and onion prices dropped 20 percent and 27 percent, respectively, due to a high base effect linked to lower yields in 2024.
 
 
The cost of a non-vegetarian thali also declined by about 6 percent year-on-year, aided by an estimated 3 percent drop in broiler prices, which account for nearly half the cost of a non-vegetarian thali.
 
However, some input costs rose. Despite a reduction in basic customs duty on crude edible oils, vegetable oil prices increased 19 percent year-on-year, as the cost benefit has yet to fully reach consumers. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices also rose by 6 percent over the year, partially offsetting the overall decline in thali costs.
 
On a month-on-month basis, however, both thalis became more expensive. The cost of a vegetarian thali rose by 3 percent, while the non-vegetarian variant saw a 4 percent uptick in June 2025. This was primarily due to a sharp 36 percent surge in tomato prices, as arrivals dropped by 8 percent. Potato prices also edged up 4 percent on-month, while onion prices remained stable. 

For non-vegetarian thalis, an estimated 5 percent rise in broiler prices over the month — driven by heat-induced supply constraints and slower poultry growth — added to the increase.
 
Pushan Sharma, Director-Research at Crisil Intelligence, says that going ahead, thali costs are expected to inch up sequentially as seasonal changes push up vegetable prices.
 
“Onion prices are expected to rise moderately due to the absence of fresh arrivals and controlled release of stored rabi stock. For tomatoes, weak summer sowing is expected to lead to a sequential increase in prices, adding to the upward pressure on thali costs,” he added.
 
The credit rating agency calculates the average cost of preparing a thali at home based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east, and west India. The monthly change reflects the impact on the common man’s expenditure. The data also reveals the ingredients (cereals, pulses, broilers, vegetables, spices, edible oil, and cooking gas) driving the change in the cost of the thali.

Topics : Inflation meals Crisil report

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 8:45 PM IST

