UP govt to plant more than 125 million saplings under MGNREGA scheme

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to plant more than 125 million saplings in the state under the MGNREGA scheme following the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
According to the state government, the aim is not only to enhance greenery but also to generate large-scale rural employment.
This year's plantation drive will be carried out under the theme 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0', blending ecological responsibility with emotional and cultural sentiment by encouraging people to dedicate a tree to their mothers, it said.
The highest 4.2 million saplings would be planted in Lakhimpur Kheri, followed by Sonbhadra and Hardoi.
A total of 189,000 plantation sites have been identified across the state, with plant species selected based on local climatic and geographical conditions. The initiative ensures that plantation efforts are sustainable and tailored to each location.
In a special move to promote nutrition and health, each beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) will receive two drumstick (Moringa) saplings, known for their medicinal and nutritional value. This effort aims to enhance nutritional security for rural families, the official statement said.
The Department of Rural Development has been given the lead in implementing the campaign.
The success of the campaign will not be measured by plantation numbers alone, but by the survival and growth of the saplings. For this, arrangements for regular watering, tree guards, maintenance, and monitoring will be made under MGNREGA, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app