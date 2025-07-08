Home / Economy / News / UP govt to plant more than 125 million saplings under MGNREGA scheme

UP govt to plant more than 125 million saplings under MGNREGA scheme

The highest 4.2 million saplings would be planted in Lakhimpur Kheri, followed by Sonbhadra and Hardoi

Save Earth, Plant, Trust
The Department of Rural Development has been given the lead in implementing the campaign. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 6:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to plant more than 125 million saplings in the state under the MGNREGA scheme following the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to the state government, the aim is not only to enhance greenery but also to generate large-scale rural employment.

This year's plantation drive will be carried out under the theme 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0', blending ecological responsibility with emotional and cultural sentiment by encouraging people to dedicate a tree to their mothers, it said.

The highest 4.2 million saplings would be planted in Lakhimpur Kheri, followed by Sonbhadra and Hardoi.

A total of 189,000 plantation sites have been identified across the state, with plant species selected based on local climatic and geographical conditions. The initiative ensures that plantation efforts are sustainable and tailored to each location. 

In a special move to promote nutrition and health, each beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) will receive two drumstick (Moringa) saplings, known for their medicinal and nutritional value. This effort aims to enhance nutritional security for rural families, the official statement said.

The Department of Rural Development has been given the lead in implementing the campaign.

The success of the campaign will not be measured by plantation numbers alone, but by the survival and growth of the saplings. For this, arrangements for regular watering, tree guards, maintenance, and monitoring will be made under MGNREGA, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US is 'close' to signing a trade deal with India, says Donald Trump

India aims to import about 10% of its LPG from US starting 2026: Report

Cost of veg and non-veg thali drops in June as vegetable prices ease

US close to deal with India, says Trump as he announces new tariff rates

85% Northeastern districts are top SDG performers, says NITI Aayog

Topics :Uttar PradeshUP govt

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story