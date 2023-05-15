Consumer durables in IIP down 4% in FY23 compared to pre-covid FY20

Though the output index of consumer durables was up just 0.5 per cent in 2022-23 compared to 3.2 per cent in the previous year, it contracted almost four per cent compared to the pre-Covid year of 2019-20.

The recently released index of industrial production (IIP) data showed that consumer goods, particularly durables, performed poorly in 2022-23 year-on-year. The performance of consumer durables becomes worse if one compares their output in FY23 to that of pre-Covid years.