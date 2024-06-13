Home / Economy / News / Centre to convene a meeting to review 'Lakhpati Didis' Programme: Shivraj

Centre to convene a meeting to review 'Lakhpati Didis' Programme: Shivraj

Additionally, Chouhan will focus on connecting all rural habitations with all-weather roads, a goal that has seen significant progress under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj
New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses a press conference at the BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Sanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 8:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is planning to hold a meeting with chief ministers of states to assess the progress of ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme and address any implementation issues.

Chouhan, who recently took charge of the ministry, expressed optimism about creating three crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ as he asked all the stakeholders to work towards meeting the target before the three-year deadline.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The scheme aims to provide training to women in self-help groups (SHGs) to enable them to generate a sustainable annual income of at least Rs 1 lakh.

Additionally, Chouhan will focus on connecting all rural habitations with all-weather roads, a goal that has seen significant progress under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Chouhan has also called for a thorough evaluation of the 113 research institutes under the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) to assess their effectiveness and adherence to their intended purposes.

He emphasised the need to set clear targets for increasing farm productivity and incomes by 2047 and suggested conducting annual reviews to monitor progress.


Also Read

LG unveils Gram Pro laptops with Intel Core Ultra processors: Details here

PM MUDRA Yojana: How to get a collateral-free loan with this Scheme

Central govt funding spurs health spending by states, reveals CSEP study

Will there be a special package for rural India in interim Budget?

Flour millers' survey predicts better wheat production over last year

India to remain fastest growing Asia-Pacific economy, predicts Moody's

Modi 3.0 govt should push land, labour, agri reforms to boost growth: CII

L&T Finance's rural business finance book reaches Rs 25,000 crore

Middle class may grow from 30% of population to 50% by 2030: Chandrasekaran

GST Council to meet on Jun 22, may take up review of online gaming taxation

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Shivraj Singh ChouhanPradhan Mantri Gram Sadak YojanaPMGSY roads

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story