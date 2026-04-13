Chatroom: Practical guidance on interest, EOU exemption and EPCG reporting

Para 6 of Annexure III to D.O.F. No. 334/7/2017-TRU, dated 1 February 2017, clarifies that EOUs are eligible to import or procure inputs at concessional or nil BCD/CVD/SAD, as applicable, provided all conditions of the relevant exemption notification are fulfilled. This clarification is not available as any CBEC Circular but as part of a DO letter of the Tariff Research Unit at the CBEC explaining the changes in the Union Budget 2017. As per this DO letter you may avail the benefit of the said notification no. 12/2026-Cus., which, incidentally, grants unconditional exemption. You need not debit the B-17 bond or follow the IGCSR Rules, 2022 because the said notification 12/2026-Cus does not prescribe any condition to do so.