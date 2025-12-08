Chhattisgarh buys 2.23 mt of paddy during ongoing procurement season

The Chhattisgarh government has, so far, purchased over 2.23 million tonne (mt) paddy during the ongoing procurement season for the Kharif marketing season 2025-26 -- which kicked off on November 15 and will go on till January 31 next year.

“As per the latest report, over 2.23 million tonne (mt) of paddy have been procured since the mega drive began on November 15,” a state government spokesperson said.

For the current kharif marketing season, Chhattisgarh government has not fixed any target.

In the last season, the state government had procured 14.9 mt of paddy at minimum support price (MSP).

Under the current procurement policy, Vishnu Deo Sai -led BJP government is paying a support price of ~3,100 per quintal, benefiting more than 25 lakh farmers. A 21 quintal per acre cap has been put for the purchase. This year, the Chhattisgarh government has not fixed any procurement target. In the last season, it had procured 14.9 mt of paddy. The amount received by farmers includes MSP fixed by the Centre and the input subsidy provided by the state government under its 2024 flagship agricultural scheme, Krishak Unnati Yojana. The state-run Marketing Federation (MARKFED), nodal agency in charge of paddy procurement, has set up 2,739 centres across the state to facilitate smooth purchase.

A state government spokesperson stated that so far 4,39,511 registered farmers have sold their produce. MARKFED has released ~5,277 crore through bank-linking arrangements for payment to farmers. For the current Kharif season, 27,30,096 farmers have registered, covering over 3.16 million hectares. The district of Mahasamund currently leads with 1.51 quintals of paddy procured, Gariaband stands second with 6,73,495 quintals, while Bilaspur has secured third position with 6,73,65 quintals. A total of 8,97,779 online tokens have been issued so far to farmers through the newly launched "Token Tunhar Hath" app. This app ensures convenience for farmers in obtaining tokens and selling paddy without any delays at procurement centres.