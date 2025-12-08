Home / Economy / News / India's fuel demand hits six-month peak in November, rises 5.5% to 21.27 MT

India's fuel demand hits six-month peak in November, rises 5.5% to 21.27 MT

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, totalled 3.52 million tons, easing 4.1% from October but 2.6% higher than the same month last year

Fuel, Fuel prices, diesel
Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters Dec 8
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

India's fuel consumption climbed to a six-month high in November, rising 5.5% from October to 21.27 million metric tons, according to data from the oil ministry.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

India is the world's third-largest consumer and importer of oil and the largest buyer of Russian seaborne crude, taking advantage of discounts on Russian oil as Europe and the U.S. shun those barrels over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

BY THE NUMBERS

India's fuel demand rose to its highest level since May in November, climbing 3.0% from a year earlier, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed on Saturday.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, totalled 3.52 million tons, easing 4.1% from October but 2.6% higher than the same month last year.

Diesel consumption jumped 12.2% month-on-month to 8.55 million tons in November, and was up 4.7% from a year earlier.

Consumption of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) rose 7.1% from a year earlier to 2.86 million tons.

Naphtha sales fell 19.1% year-on-year to 0.89 million tons, while bitumen consumption, used primarily in road construction, surged around 37.9% from October and was up 28.2% on an annual basis at 0.91 million tons.

Fuel oil usage stood at 0.56 million tons, rising 12% from a year earlier but slipping 5.1% month-on-month.

CONTEXT

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was prepared to continue guaranteeing "uninterrupted fuel supplies" to India, building on comments he made last week that questioned U.S. pressure on New Delhi to scale back purchases of Russian oil. India, however, appeared cautious in its response to the offer. His remarks came during a two-day state visit to the country, his first trip to India since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Underlining this caution, Indian state refiners Indian Oil Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp have placed January orders for the loading of Russian oil from non-sanctioned suppliers due to widening discounts, Reuters reported on Friday.

Fresh U.S. sanctions have targeted Russia's two top oil producers, Lukoil and Rosneft. The U.S. had given companies until November 21 to stop their transactions with these Russian oil producers.

DOMESTIC SALES (in millions of metric tons):

Product Sep-2024 Oct-2024 Nov-2024 Sep-2025 Oct-2025 Nov-2025
Diesel 6.37 7.65 8.17 6.79 7.62 8.55
Petrol 3.15 3.41 3.43 3.40 3.67 3.52
LPG 2.61 2.72 2.67 2.80 2.87 2.86
Naphtha 1.02 1.16 1.10 0.93 0.89 0.89
Jet Fuel 0.73 0.76 0.75 0.72 0.77 0.79
Kerosene 0.04 0.03 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04
Fuel Oil 0.56 0.62 0.50 0.53 0.59 0.56
Bitumen 0.42 0.64 0.71 0.57 0.66 0.91
TOTAL 17.41 20.25 20.66 18.73 20.17 21.27
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jaishankar meets EU Trade Commissioner as India-EU FTA talks set to resume

Senior Trump administration official begins five-day visit to India

Premium

Petroleum exports to US surge in Oct as labour intensive sectors bear brunt

MNRE urges lenders to fund solar cells, wafers and polysilicon units

India achieved 50% of electricity capacity from non-fossil fuels: MNRE

Topics :Fuel consumptionoil and gasOil industry

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story