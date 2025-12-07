Senior Trump administration official begins five-day visit to India

Allison Hooker, the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, is on a five-day visit to India from Sunday to advance bilateral strategic and economic ties.

Hooker's trip to New Delhi and Bengaluru comes amid increasing strain in ties between the two countries after Washington slapped a whopping 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including 25 per cent levies for India's procurement of Russian crude oil.

The US embassy said Under Secretary Hooker's visit marks another step forward in advancing President Donald Trump's priorities for a strong US-India partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Hooker's December 7-11 visit is aimed at advancing the US-India strategic partnership, deepening economic and commercial ties including increasing American exports, and fostering collaboration in emerging technologies including artificial intelligence and space exploration, it said.