Senior Trump administration official begins five-day visit to India

The US embassy said Under Secretary Hooker's visit marks another step forward in advancing President Donald Trump's priorities for a strong US-India partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific

Allison Hooker, Allison M Hooker (Photo: X)
Allison Hooker, the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs (Photo: X)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 11:56 PM IST
Allison Hooker, the US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, is on a five-day visit to India from Sunday to advance bilateral strategic and economic ties.
 
Hooker's trip to New Delhi and Bengaluru comes amid increasing strain in ties between the two countries after Washington slapped a whopping 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including 25 per cent levies for India's procurement of Russian crude oil.
 
The US embassy said Under Secretary Hooker's visit marks another step forward in advancing President Donald Trump's priorities for a strong US-India partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. 
Hooker's December 7-11 visit is aimed at advancing the US-India strategic partnership, deepening economic and commercial ties including increasing American exports, and fostering collaboration in emerging technologies including artificial intelligence and space exploration, it said. 
"While in New Delhi, Under Secretary Hooker will meet with senior Indian officials to discuss regional security, economic cooperation, and shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific, including through the foreign office consultations with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri," the embassy said. 
In Bengaluru, Hooker will visit the Indian Space Research Organisation and meet leaders from India's dynamic space, energy, and technology sectors to promote innovation in US-India research partnerships and to explore opportunities for expanded cooperation, it added.
 
The visit by the official also comes two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin paid an over 27-hour trip to New Delhi and held summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Donald TrumpUS embassyTrump administration

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

