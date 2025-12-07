Home / Economy / News / MNRE urges lenders to fund solar cells, wafers and polysilicon units

MNRE urges lenders to fund solar cells, wafers and polysilicon units

MNRE has urged lenders to expand financing beyond module units to include upstream solar manufacturing while clarifying that no advisory has been issued to pause lending to renewable energy projects

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects
The ministry said the aim is to ensure India strengthens its self-reliance in solar manufacturing and becomes a major global player | Image: Bloomberg
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has requested lending agencies to broaden their financing portfolio in the solar PV manufacturing ecosystem by supporting units producing solar cells, wafers and polysilicon, rather than limiting funding largely to solar module manufacturing.
 
The ministry emphasised that it has not issued any advisory directing financial institutions to stop lending to renewable energy power projects or equipment manufacturers.
 
What information has MNRE shared with lenders? 
MNRE said it has circulated to the Department of Financial Services and major non-banking financial companies — including PFC, REC and IREDA — the current status of domestic manufacturing capacities across the entire solar PV value chain. This includes modules, cells, ingots–wafers, polysilicon and ancillaries such as solar glass and aluminium frames.
 
The intention is to help lenders adopt a calibrated and well-informed approach while evaluating financing proposals and to encourage expanding into upstream segments of the value chain.
 
Why the push for upstream manufacturing? 
The ministry said the aim is to ensure India strengthens its self-reliance in solar manufacturing and becomes a major global player. Diversifying financing into upstream units — cells, wafers, polysilicon — and allied ancillaries is seen as critical for creating a competitive, integrated domestic ecosystem.
 
Was there concern about a lending pause? 
The statement responded to recent reports claiming MNRE had advised lenders to pause fresh financing to renewable energy projects amid concerns of overcapacity. MNRE refuted these claims, reaffirming the government’s commitment to expanding renewable energy and domestic manufacturing.
 
How fast is India’s solar manufacturing capacity growing? 
MNRE noted that government interventions — including the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for high-efficiency solar PV modules and policies ensuring a level playing field — have expanded India's solar module capacity from 2.3 GW in 2014 to 122 GW currently enlisted in the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM).
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India achieved 50% of electricity capacity from non-fossil fuels: MNRE

India-US likely to hold 3-day talks on trade agreement from Dec 10

India's economy expected to grow at least 7% in FY26: FM Sitharaman

Russia's vital oil trade with India falls for now, but is far from over

Rupee weakens after RBI rate cut; Guv says external position comfortable

Topics :renewable energysolar cellssolar cellsolar energy

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story