Monday, October 13, 2025 | 07:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Germany plans to acquire armoured vehicles worth almost $7 billion

Germany plans to acquire armoured vehicles worth almost $7 billion

The lower house of parliament's budget committee is set to approve the arms deal for the country's army in the next few days

Germany, Germany flag

The purchase of Schakal fighting vehicles could also be expanded at a later stage, with an option for up to 200 additional vehicles. Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters BERLIN
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The German government will order 424 new wheeled armoured vehicles for almost 7 billion euros ($8.11 billion), according to finance ministry documents seen by Reuters on Monday.
 
The lower house of parliament's budget committee is set to approve the arms deal for the country's army in the next few days. 
The largest part of the Bundeswehr deal is a framework agreement with the defence group General Dynamics for the development and procurement of 274 scout vehicles worth around 3.5 billion euros, with the first deliveries planned for 2028. 
The second project entails the procurement of 150 "Schakal" wheeled armoured infantry fighting vehicles for around 3.4 billion euros. 
 
Germany will award the Schakal contract via European defence procurement agency OCCAR to Artec GmbH, a joint venture between KNDS and Rheinmetall. 

Also Read

airport, tourists, passengers

Munich Airport suspends flights again after fresh drone sightings

Iran, Iran flag

Iran recalls envoys from France, Germany, UK ahead of UN nuclear sanctions

BOSCH

Bosch to axe 13,000 jobs in Germany as Tesla, BYD gain; Trump tariffs bite

Dmitry Peskov

Surviving Nord Stream gas pipeline can be reactivated quickly, says Kremlin

Germany

Germany to Indians: Great jobs await as US lifts H-1B visa fee to $100k

Delivery of the fighting vehicles is scheduled to take place between 2027 and 2031. 
An option to purchase a further 82 scout tanks from General Dynamics could bring the volume of the first order to 356 vehicles or up to 4.6 billion euros. 
The purchase of Schakal fighting vehicles could also be expanded at a later stage, with an option for up to 200 additional vehicles.

More From This Section

dollars

Brookfield, Bloom Energy to launch up to $5 bn AI infra partnership

Donald Trump, Trump

US retailers brace for impact as Trump's additional 100% China tariffs loom

Brookfield (Photo: Bloomberg)

Brookfield to buy remaining stake in Oaktree for nearly $3 billion

Nobel Prize in Economics 2025

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, Peter Howitt win Nobel Prize in Economics

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs sees senior exits amid leadership reshuffle, dealmaking pause

Topics : Germany defence sector Defence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTax on Diwali GiftGold Price All Time HighQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionHCL Tech Q2 ResultsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon