Home / Economy / News / China beats US to emerge as largest trading partner of India in FY24: GTRI

China beats US to emerge as largest trading partner of India in FY24: GTRI

The data showed that India's exports to China rose by 8.7 per cent to $ 16.67 billion in the last fiscal

China exports
China has emerged as the largest trading partner of India with $ 118.4 billion two-way commerce in 2023-24, slightly edging past the US.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

China has emerged as the largest trading partner of India with $ 118.4 billion two-way commerce in 2023-24, slightly edging past the US, according to the data of economic think tank GTRI.

The bilateral trade between India and the US stood at $ 118.3 billion in 2023-24. Washington was the top trading partner of New Delhi during 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The data showed that India's exports to China rose by 8.7 per cent to $ 16.67 billion in the last fiscal. The main sectors which recorded healthy growth in exports to that country include iron ore, cotton yarn/fabrics/madeups, handloom, spices, fruits and vegetables, plastic and linoleum.

Imports from the neighbouring country increased by 3.24 per cent to $ 101.7 billion.

On the other hand, exports to the US dipped by 1.32 per cent to $ 77.5 billion in 2023-24 as against $ 78.54 billion in 2022-23, while imports dipped by about 20 per cent to $ 40.8 billion, the data showed.

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that from fiscal year 2019 to FY2024, India's trade dynamics with its top 15 trading partners underwent significant transformations, impacting both exports and imports along with the status of trade surplus or deficit across various sectors.

It added that China witnessed a marginal decline in exports by 0.6 per cent, from $ 16.75 billion to $ 16.66 billion, while imports from China surged by 44.7 per cent, from $ 70.32 billion to $ 101.75 billion.

"This growth in imports led to an expanding trade deficit, rising from $ 53.57 billion in FY2019 to $ 85.09 billion in FY2024, highlighting concerns over stagnant exports amidst rising imports," GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava said.

Conversely, it said, trade with the US showed growth, with exports increasing significantly by 47.9 per cent from $ 52.41 billion to $ 77.52 billion.

Imports from the US also grew by 14.7 per cent, from $ 35.55 billion to $ 40.78 billion. This resulted in an expanded trade surplus for India, which grew from $ 16.86 billion to $ 36.74 billion.

According to the commerce ministry data, China was India's top trading partner from 2013-14 till 2017-18 and also in 2020-21. Before China, the UAE was the country's largest trading partner. The US was the largest partner in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

In 2023-24, the UAE with $ 83.6 billion, was the third largest trading partner of India. It was followed by Russia ($ 65.7 billion), Saudi Arabia ($ 43.4 billion), and Singapore ($ 35.6 billion).

Also Read

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Indian arms exports touch record Rs 21,083 cr in FY24: Ministry of Defence

Govt to give focused attention to promote textiles' exports, says secy

FIU-India to lift ban on world's largest crypto exchange Binance soon

LS polls: Job promises galore as Odisha scores low on employment index

Slowdown in mining output drags IIP growth to 4.9% in March: Govt data

RBI appoints R Lakshmi Kanth Rao as executive director effective May 10

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ChinaUnited StatesIndia china tradeIndia exports

First Published: May 12 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story