Home / Economy / News / RBI appoints R Lakshmi Kanth Rao as executive director effective May 10

RBI appoints R Lakshmi Kanth Rao as executive director effective May 10

As executive director, Rao will handle the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), the Right to Information Act (FAA), and the Department of Communication

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Photo: Bloomberg
Aathira Varier Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 8:56 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday appointed R Lakshmi Kanth Rao as executive director (ED) with effect from May 10, 2024, according to the regulator’s press release.

As executive director, Rao will handle the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), the Right to Information Act (FAA), and the Department of Communication.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Rao was previously serving as chief general manager in charge in the Department of Regulation.

He has over 30 years of experience at the RBI and has worked in several areas, including regulation of banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), supervision of banks, and consumer protection. He also served as a banking ombudsman at RBI Chennai and as regional director of Uttar Pradesh in Lucknow.

Rao has served as a member of several committees and working groups and has contributed to policy formulation.

He is a commerce graduate and also holds a master’s degree in business administration (finance) from Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, and a diploma in TIRM (IIBF). He is also a certified associate of the IIBF.

Also Read

Breakout stocks: JK Lakshmi Cement, Karnataka Bank can zoom up to 8% ahead

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna on ex-PMs Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

IIP growth slows marginally to 4.9% in March; grows 5.8% in FY24

Forex reserves jump by $3.66 billion to $641.59 billion, shows RBI data

17 firms under IT hardware PLI to start production this year: IT secy

Europe, US companies back India for derisking from China: Survey

IDBI Bank stake sale: FinMin in talks with RBI to hurry vetting process

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of Indiafinance sector

First Published: May 10 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story