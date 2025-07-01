Home / Economy / News / Coal Ministry to launch digital module for faster, transparent clearances

Coal Ministry to launch digital module for faster, transparent clearances

Exploration Module under SWCS to go live on July 4, allowing coal block allottees to submit proposals, track approvals and manage compliance documents digitally

Jharia Coalfield fires
The launch is part of a broader digital transformation initiative by the Ministry of Coal, which first introduced the SWCS portal on 11 January 2021 to centralise the approval process for coal mining operations. (Photo: Wikemedia)
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 9:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a bid to further digitise the coal sector, the Ministry of Coal will launch a new Exploration Module on the Single Window Clearance System (SWCS) portal on 4 July 2025.
 
Developed by the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDI), the module will enable coal block allottees to submit exploration proposals online, track approvals in real time, and manage compliance documents digitally, the Coal Ministry said in a statement.
 
The module will cover the entire exploration process—from scheme vetting, periodic progress reports, and submission of geological reports to final approval—through a single interface.
 
It includes digital features like automated document management, integrated dashboards, and defined timelines for each stage to reduce delays and improve transparency, the statement added. 
 
The launch is part of a broader digital transformation initiative by the Ministry of Coal, which first introduced the SWCS portal on 11 January 2021 to centralise the approval process for coal mining operations. Through the portal, users can apply for statutory permissions, including mining leases, environmental and forest clearances, land acquisition, groundwater approvals, and wildlife permissions, all from one platform.
 
The Mining Plan Module, operational since 2021, allows for the online submission and processing of Mining and Mine Closure Plans. So far, 126 proposals have been received, with 108 processed and the remaining under review. The average clearance time has dropped from up to 12 months in the offline regime to 4.5 months, the statement said.
 
Similarly, the Mine Opening Permission (MOP) Module, launched in November 2024, digitised the process for initiating mining operations. Of the 27 proposals submitted through this module, 19 have been approved and eight are under consideration, it added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Private capital expenditure announcements fall 81% in Q1 FY25: CMIE

Mineral, metal output continues growth momentum in early FY26

June GST collection up 6.2% YoY to ₹1.85 trillion, but dips from May, April

Punjab registers record 44% growth in net GST collections in June

Govt approves ₹1-trillion RDI scheme to boost private-sector innovation

Topics :Coal ministrycoal miningcentral government

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story