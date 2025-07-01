Coal Ministry to launch digital module for faster, transparent clearances

In a bid to further digitise the coal sector, the Ministry of Coal will launch a new Exploration Module on the Single Window Clearance System (SWCS) portal on 4 July 2025.

Developed by the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Limited (CMPDI), the module will enable coal block allottees to submit exploration proposals online, track approvals in real time, and manage compliance documents digitally, the Coal Ministry said in a statement.

The module will cover the entire exploration process—from scheme vetting, periodic progress reports, and submission of geological reports to final approval—through a single interface.

The module will cover the entire exploration process—from scheme vetting, periodic progress reports, and submission of geological reports to final approval—through a single interface.

It includes digital features like automated document management, integrated dashboards, and defined timelines for each stage to reduce delays and improve transparency, the statement added.

The launch is part of a broader digital transformation initiative by the Ministry of Coal, which first introduced the SWCS portal on 11 January 2021 to centralise the approval process for coal mining operations. Through the portal, users can apply for statutory permissions, including mining leases, environmental and forest clearances, land acquisition, groundwater approvals, and wildlife permissions, all from one platform. The Mining Plan Module, operational since 2021, allows for the online submission and processing of Mining and Mine Closure Plans. So far, 126 proposals have been received, with 108 processed and the remaining under review. The average clearance time has dropped from up to 12 months in the offline regime to 4.5 months, the statement said.