GST collection in June grows 6.2% to ₹1.85 trillion

CGST Act set to see key amendments in Budget session
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 4:29 PM IST
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in June amounted to ₹1.85 trillion, reflecting a 6.2% year-on-year rise, according to government data reported by Reuters.  However, June collections declined compared to May 2025, when the Centre collected ₹2.01 trillion. Moreover, GST revenue had reached a record high of ₹2.37 trillion in April."  (This story will be upated with more details.)
 
 

Topics :GST collectionBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

