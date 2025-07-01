GST collection in June grows 6.2% to ₹1.85 trillion

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in June amounted to ₹1.85 trillion, reflecting a 6.2% year-on-year rise, according to government data reported by Reuters. However, June collections declined compared to May 2025, when the Centre collected ₹2.01 trillion. Moreover, GST revenue had reached a record high of ₹2.37 trillion in April." (This story will be upated with more details.)