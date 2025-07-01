Private capital expenditure announcements fall 81% in Q1 FY25: CMIE

Despite a slight uptick, the amount of capital expenditure announced by the private sector in the April–June quarter (Q1) of the current financial year witnessed the second sharpest sequential decline in any quarter in the past 15 years, showed latest data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). The new announcements of industrial and infrastructural capacity expansion fell by 81 per cent to Rs 4.1 trillion from Rs 21.7 trillion in the January–March (Q4) quarter of the previous financial year. Experts attribute the fall in private capex announcements to uncertainty due to tariff wars and lack of proper implementation strategy.

Earlier in Q1FY25, private sector capex announcements fell by nearly 83 per cent to Rs 2.8 trillion from Rs 16.7 trillion in Q4FY24, data available from Q1FY12 shows. "This is significantly lower than the new investments of Rs 21.8 trillion announced in the preceding quarter, but higher than the new investments of Rs 2.9 trillion announced in the year-ago quarter," said CMIE in a statement. Besides, the project completions fell by 18.7 per cent to Rs 1.97 trillion in Q1FY25 from Rs 2.42 trillion in the preceding quarter. However, as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, it increased by 164 per cent from Rs 744.1 billion.