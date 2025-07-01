Home / Economy / News / Private capital expenditure announcements fall 81% in Q1 FY25: CMIE

Private capex fell sharply in April-June 2025 to Rs 4.1 trillion from Rs 21.7 trillion in the previous quarter, with stalling and uncertainty affecting investment flow

Data further showed that projects worth Rs 122.7 billion were stalled, while projects worth Rs 1.2 trillion were revived during the June 2025 quarter
Sneha Sasikumar, Himanshi Bhardwaj, New Delhi
Last Updated: Jul 01 2025 | 9:19 PM IST
Despite a slight uptick, the amount of capital expenditure announced by the private sector in the April–June quarter (Q1) of the current financial year witnessed the second sharpest sequential decline in any quarter in the past 15 years, showed latest data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).
 
The new announcements of industrial and infrastructural capacity expansion fell by 81 per cent to Rs 4.1 trillion from Rs 21.7 trillion in the January–March (Q4) quarter of the previous financial year. Experts attribute the fall in private capex announcements to uncertainty due to tariff wars and lack of proper implementation strategy.
 
Earlier in Q1FY25, private sector capex announcements fell by nearly 83 per cent to Rs 2.8 trillion from Rs 16.7 trillion in Q4FY24, data available from Q1FY12 shows.
 
“This is significantly lower than the new investments of Rs 21.8 trillion announced in the preceding quarter, but higher than the new investments of Rs 2.9 trillion announced in the year-ago quarter,” said CMIE in a statement. 
 
Besides, the project completions fell by 18.7 per cent to Rs 1.97 trillion in Q1FY25 from Rs 2.42 trillion in the preceding quarter. However, as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, it increased by 164 per cent from Rs 744.1 billion.
 
Data further showed that projects worth Rs 122.7 billion were stalled, while projects worth Rs 1.2 trillion were revived during the June 2025 quarter. Consequently, the pipeline of outstanding projects increased to Rs 331.3 trillion from Rs 296.9 trillion in the quarter ended June 2024.
 
Paras Jasrai, Associate Director, India Ratings, said that an analysis of data from June 2020 to June 2025 reveals a consistent pattern where new investment project announcements peak in the fourth quarter (Q4) and decline in the first quarter (Q1) of each financial year.
 
“This trend suggests that Q1, being the beginning of the financial cycle, typically sees lower investments as investors await greater clarity. In contrast, Q4 reflects higher investment activity, as decisions are made with better information and confidence. The sectors most affected by this fluctuation are metals and mining, which are highly sensitive to policy signals and market expectations. To address this imbalance, long-term implementation measures must be prioritised. Improved tariff structures and targeted government interventions are essential to reduce uncertainties and support consistent investment flows throughout the year,” added Jasrai.

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

