Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

A 19 kg cylinder will not cost Rs 1,680 in Delhi and Rs 1640.50 per cylinder in Mumbai. In Kolkata, the new commercial LPG cylinder rate is Rs 1,805.50.
All prices will be effective from August 1.
Prices of domestic cooking gas were last revised on March 1 this year.
Earlier in July, the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders were increased by Rs 7 each. However, there is no change made in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.
Before this hike, there had been two consecutive price cuts for commercial LPG cylinders which were in May and June this year.
However, there was no revision in domestic cylinder prices.
The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has also revised aviation turbine fuel (ATF) rate, increasing it by 8.5 per cent. These prices are revised every fortnight.