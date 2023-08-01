Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the rates of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 99.75 on Tuesday, according to a report by the Indian Express.

A 19 kg cylinder will not cost Rs 1,680 in Delhi and Rs 1640.50 per cylinder in Mumbai. In Kolkata, the new commercial LPG cylinder rate is Rs 1,805.50.





OMCs revise the prices of both commercial and domestic LPG cylinders on the first of every month, however, this time while commercial cylinder prices were reduced, domestic cooking gas has remained the same as last month.

All prices will be effective from August 1.

Prices of domestic cooking gas were last revised on March 1 this year.

Earlier in July, the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders were increased by Rs 7 each. However, there is no change made in the prices of domestic LPG cylinders.

Before this hike, there had been two consecutive price cuts for commercial LPG cylinders which were in May and June this year.





While in May OMCs reduced the price of a commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 172, in June it was reduced by Rs 83. (ANI)On June 1, Prices of commercial LPG cylinders have been slashed by Rs 83.50 to Rs 1,773 per unit of 19 kg with immediate effect.

However, there was no revision in domestic cylinder prices.

The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has also revised aviation turbine fuel (ATF) rate, increasing it by 8.5 per cent. These prices are revised every fortnight.