222.93MT coal produced in Q1FY24, up 8.4% from last year: Coal Ministry

In FY 2023-24, national miner Coal India Limited (CIL) produced 175.35 mt of coal, compared to 159.63 mt produced during the previous year's corresponding period, recording a 9.85 per cent increase in production which contributed to overall growth.
Here as well, CIL achieved a production of 186.21 mt in Q1 of FY 2023-24, showing a growth of 5.32 per cent from the 176.81 mt produced in Q1 of FY 2022-23.
These developments setting the Ministry of Coal up to not only meet India’s energy need but also reach its one billion tonne coal production target by the end of this year.