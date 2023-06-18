Corp affairs sec to hold stakeholders' consultations on MCA21 portal issues

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs will hold consultations with stakeholders on issues related to MCA21 portal in Chennai and Hyderabad next week.

The move comes amid stakeholders facing various issues with respect to the portal, which is the key platform for submitting statutory filings under the companies law.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the ministry said the secretary will hold consultations with stakeholders in Chennai on June 20 and in Hyderabad on June 21.

"Secretary @MCA21India will hold stakeholders' consultations, along with the team of @LTIMindtreeOFCL @theicai and



@icsi_cs at Chennai on 20th June and at Hyderabad on 21st June on the issues relating to the MCA-21 Version-3 Portal.

@nsitharamanoffc," it said in a tweet.

Manoj Govil is the corporate affairs secretary.

Filings under the companies law and the limited liability partnership law are submitted to the ministry through the MCA21 portal.