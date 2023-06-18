Home / Economy / News / Corp affairs sec to hold stakeholders' consultations on MCA21 portal issues

Corp affairs sec to hold stakeholders' consultations on MCA21 portal issues

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs will hold consultations with stakeholders on issues related to MCA21 portal in Chennai and Hyderabad next week

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Corp affairs sec to hold stakeholders' consultations on MCA21 portal issues

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 9:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs will hold consultations with stakeholders on issues related to MCA21 portal in Chennai and Hyderabad next week.

The move comes amid stakeholders facing various issues with respect to the portal, which is the key platform for submitting statutory filings under the companies law.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the ministry said the secretary will hold consultations with stakeholders in Chennai on June 20 and in Hyderabad on June 21.

"Secretary @MCA21India will hold stakeholders' consultations, along with the team of @LTIMindtreeOFCL @theicai and

@icsi_cs at Chennai on 20th June and at Hyderabad on 21st June on the issues relating to the MCA-21 Version-3 Portal.

@nsitharamanoffc," it said in a tweet.

Manoj Govil is the corporate affairs secretary.

Filings under the companies law and the limited liability partnership law are submitted to the ministry through the MCA21 portal.

Also Read

Panel on digital competition law likely to finalise report by May-end

Govt to set up task force for land governance in North-Eastern states

Scholarships worth Rs 75 cr misappropriated by institutes in UP: ED

Inclusive internet must for bringing on board next 1 bn users: Experts

Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book

India seeks import duty relaxations for basmati rice in FTA with UK

Statsguru: Modern slavery estimates up 38% for India, shows data

India's net direct tax mop-up rises 11% to Rs 3.8 trillion till June 17

Expenditure on social sector: Turning social safety nets into trampolines

US drug shortage a shot in the arm for Indian pharmaceutical companies

Topics :Ministry of Corporate AffairsChennaiMCA

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story