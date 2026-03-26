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CPI alignment and need for flexibility back 4% inflation target retention

Economists support retaining the 4% inflation target, citing CPI alignment and the flexibility it offers RBI to manage supply shocks while sustaining growth

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'The decision indicates that the government believes the new CPI series is aligned with the earlier one in terms of the headline number. Hence, no change has been suggested,' said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 8:14 PM IST
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The government’s decision to retain the inflation target at 4 per cent with a tolerance band of +/- 2 percentage points suggests that there is broad continuity between the new and earlier Consumer Price Index (CPI) series, economists said.
 
On Wednesday, the Centre notified that the 4 per cent inflation target for the Reserve Bank of India will continue between April 1, 2026, and March 31, 2031, with a 2 per cent band on either side.
 
The move marks the second consecutive review in which the existing target has been retained under the flexible inflation targeting (FIT) framework. The flexible inflation targeting (FIT) framework came into effect on October 1, 2016. The framework is subject to review every five years and was last retained in March 2021 for the period ending March 2026.
 
“The decision indicates that the government believes the new CPI series is aligned with the earlier one in terms of the headline number. Hence, no change has been suggested,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.
 
Economists also said retaining the framework provides continuity to monetary policy. “It is a good move to keep the framework unchanged. The current framework gives the RBI the flexibility to navigate supply-side shocks,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank. She added that the +/-2 per cent band allows the central bank to look through supply-side disruptions while remaining supportive of growth, with the 4 per cent target ensuring that policy does not turn restrictive.
 
The review comes after the RBI, in August 2025, floated a discussion paper seeking feedback on key aspects of the framework, including the appropriateness of the 4 per cent target, whether policy should focus on headline or core inflation, and whether the tolerance band should be altered. The paper also sought views on whether the central bank should target a specific number or continue with a range.
 
India adopted the flexible inflation targeting framework in 2016 following amendments to the RBI Act, 1934, which mandated price stability as the primary objective of monetary policy and established the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) — another institutional change — a shift from a governor-centric monetary policy to a collegial approach to decision-making with the setting up of the MPC.
 
The six-member MPC, comprising three RBI officials and three external members appointed by the government, sets policy rates through majority voting, with the governor holding a casting vote in case of a tie.
 
There are 26 countries in the world, including three advanced economies, which have a point target with a tolerance band in their inflation targeting framework. No major country that has adopted inflation targeting has ever abandoned it.
 
The FIT framework also includes an accountability mechanism requiring the RBI to explain deviations if inflation breaches the tolerance band for three consecutive quarters. Over time, the central bank has strengthened its analytical and communication processes, including publishing MPC minutes, voting patterns, and inflation projections, as part of efforts to improve transparency and policy credibility.

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Topics :Inflation dataCPI InflationRBI

First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 8:14 PM IST

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