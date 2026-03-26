CPI alignment and need for flexibility back 4% inflation target retention

The review comes after the RBI, in August 2025, floated a discussion paper seeking feedback on key aspects of the framework, including the appropriateness of the 4 per cent target, whether policy should focus on headline or core inflation, and whether the tolerance band should be altered. The paper also sought views on whether the central bank should target a specific number or continue with a range.
India adopted the flexible inflation targeting framework in 2016 following amendments to the RBI Act, 1934, which mandated price stability as the primary objective of monetary policy and established the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) — another institutional change — a shift from a governor-centric monetary policy to a collegial approach to decision-making with the setting up of the MPC.