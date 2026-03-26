CPI alignment and need for flexibility back 4% inflation target retention

“The decision indicates that the government believes the new CPI series is aligned with the earlier one in terms of the headline number. Hence, no change has been suggested,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

Economists also said retaining the framework provides continuity to monetary policy. “It is a good move to keep the framework unchanged. The current framework gives the RBI the flexibility to navigate supply-side shocks,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank. She added that the +/-2 per cent band allows the central bank to look through supply-side disruptions while remaining supportive of growth, with the 4 per cent target ensuring that policy does not turn restrictive.