Thursday, June 11, 2026 | 03:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Opendoor shuts India operations, lays off 250 employees amid AI push

Opendoor shuts India operations, lays off 250 employees amid AI push

Layoffs reflect rising concerns over AI-driven job displacement in entry-level and back-office roles, alongside growing US policy pressure to shift more work onshore

Opendoor

Founded in 2014, Opendoor operates a digital residential real estate platform that allows consumers to buy and sell homes online | Image: company website

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US-based real estate firm Opendoor will shutter its India operations and lay off all 250 employees in the country as it shifts to greater use of AI, Chief Executive Kaz Nejatian said in a post on social media platform X on Thursday. 
The layoffs come amid growing concerns that advances in artificial intelligence could displace entry-level and back-office jobs, while US policymakers increasingly push for more work to be carried out locally. 
Founded in 2014, Opendoor operates a digital residential real estate platform that allows consumers to buy and sell homes online. The move comes two years after the company expanded its footprint by opening offices in the southern Indian cities of Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
   
"For years Opendoor built a large team in India to handle manual workflows across fragmented systems," the CEO said. 
"As we've unified these systems and have hired small AI-native customer-facing teams throughout the US, we need all this operational work to be done in person and close to our customers."

More From This Section

crude oil, oil refinery

Indian refiners secure crude, LPG supplies till August despite Iran war

cancer vaccine

Govt approves price hike for cancer drugs amid nationwide shortage

Newly inaugurated N-Gen India Post Office at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong. (Photo: Department of Posts)

Stamp of modernity: India Post aims to go from logistics to hangout hubpremium

STEEL

Govt rebuts US claims of excess capacity in steel and textile sectors

real estate

Datanomics: Not metros, homes in smaller cities saw higher price growthpremium

Topics : office space Outsourcing Real estate firms layoff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthropic Claude Fable 5Xiaomi 17T ReviewDividend Stocks TodayReliance Meta PartnershipGNG Electronics share priceTechnology NewsPersonal Finance