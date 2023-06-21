Home / Economy / News / CPI inflation for farm workers, rural labourers fell in May: Labour bureau

The All-India Consumer Price Index for agricultural labourers and rural labourers for May increased by 6 and 5 points to 1186 points and 1197 points, respectively

BS Web Team New Delhi
CPI inflation for farm workers, rural labourers fell in May: Labour bureau

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 11:16 AM IST
Retail inflation for farm workers and rural labourers eased to 5.99 per cent and 5.84 per cent, respectively, in May, said the Ministry of Labour and Employment's labour bureau on Monday.
Point-to-point rate of inflation based on the consumer price index-agricultural labourers (CPI-AL) and rural labourers (CPI-RL) was 6.50 per cent and 6.52 per cent respectively in April 2023 and 6.67 per cent and seven per cent respectively during the corresponding month (May 2022) of the previous year, said the ministry.

It added that food inflation stood at 6.31 per cent and 6.07 per cent in May 2023, compared to 6.67 per cent and 6.52 per cent in April 2023, and 5.44 per cent and 5.51 per cent respectively during the corresponding month of the previous year.
The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for agricultural labourers and rural labourers for May 2023 increased by 6 and 5 points to stand at 1,186 points and 1,197 points respectively.

In April 2023, the CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1,180 points and 1,192 points, respectively.
The food group contributed the most to the rise in the general index of agricultural labourers and rural labourers, accounting for 5.29 and 4.72 points, respectively, owing to price increases in rice, pulses, milk, goat meat, dry chillies, garlic, ginger, vegetables and fruits, etc.

The rise/fall in the index varied by state. In the case of agricultural labourers, it increased by two to 17 points in 11 states and decreased by one to five points in eight states, while remaining stationary in Himachal Pradesh.
Tamil Nadu topped the index table with 1,371 points, while Himachal Pradesh came in last with 918 points.

In the case of rural labourers, it increased by one to 17 points in 12 states and decreased by one to five points in seven states, while remaining stationary in Kerala.
Tamil Nadu topped the index table with 1,360 points, while Himachal Pradesh was at the bottom with 968 points.

Andhra Pradesh experienced the maximum increase in the consumer price index numbers for both agricultural labourers and rural labourers (17 points each), owing to increases in the prices of rice, jowar, ragi, pulses, green/dry chillies, onion, vegetables & fruits, etc.
On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the consumer price index numbers for agricultural labourers was experienced by Assam and for rural labourers by Odisha (5 points each) mainly due to a fall in the prices of rice, ragi, mustard-oil, fish-fresh, onion, chillies green, etc.

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 11:26 AM IST

