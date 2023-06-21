Home / Economy / News / India's economic activity is humming along even with still-high rates

India's economic activity is humming along even with still-high rates

The needle on a dial measuring the so-called Animal Spirits stayed at six for a second month even as some indicators such as exports and tax collections showed signs of weakness

Bloomberg
India's economic activity is humming along even with still-high rates

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 4:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Anup Roy
 
India’s economic activity continued to expand in May thanks to buoyant domestic demand, assuring policymakers that rates can be kept higher for longer though the biggest risk now is heat waves and below-normal rains.  
 
The needle on a dial measuring the so-called Animal Spirits stayed at six for a second month even as some indicators such as exports and tax collections showed signs of weakness. While four of the eight high-frequency indicators compiled by Bloomberg showed improvement, three worsened slightly and one was little changed. 
Robust demand and moderating raw material costs are helping the South Asian nation grow faster than most major economies in the world. It’s giving room to the Reserve Bank of India to keep borrowing costs higher until inflation is firmly under control. 

The central bank, which left its benchmark rate unchanged this month, expects the economy to grow 6.5% in the current financial year, but professional forecasters expect a slower rate of expansion on the uneven monsoon. 

Here are more details from the animal spirits barometer, which uses a three-month weighted average to smooth out volatility in single-month readings:  
Business Activity
 
Purchasing managers’ surveys showed manufacturing activity hit a 31-month high in May, “backed by record expansion in input stocks,” according to S&P Global Inc. Although services activity slowed from a near 13-year high in April, it was still faster than any other month and keeps the composite index at a high for a second straight month.
The data was a “compelling testament to prevailing demand resilience,” said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. But inflation remains a challenge and “long-waited cuts to interest rates — which could aid business strategies, budgeting and investment plans — appear more distant,” she said.  

Exports
 
Outbound shipments continued to remain a drag on the economy, falling for a sixth month. Sluggish demand from buyers overseas dragged down exports by 10.3% in May, while imports fell 6.6%, taking the trade deficit to a five-month high. The slowdown reached India’s booming services sector too, with export growth slowing to 0.7% from 7.4% in April.
Moderating services export growth “could result in weaker urban consumption demand, due to slower information technology hiring, but the balance of payments impact is manageable,” Nomura Holdings Inc. economists Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi said after the trade data was released last week.

Consumer Activity
The RBI’s decision to withdraw the 2,000-rupee notes from circulation gave further boost to liquidity in the banking system before the monetary authority started mopping up for better transmission of rates. Overall bank credit growth slowed to 15.42% from 15.90% a month ago, as companies borrowed less.   
Goods and services tax collections fell from a record 1.87 trillion rupees ($22.6 billion) in April to 1.57 trillion rupees in May, rising 12% from a year ago. The mop-up at a three-month low indicated some moderation in demand amid rising inequality, as well as lower revenue growth for firms amid cooling inflation.  

The demand was still robust in other pockets, with retail sales of vehicles jumping 10% in May, recovering from a fall of 1.4% fall in the previous month, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.

Market Sentiment
Electricity consumption, a widely used proxy to measure demand in industrial and manufacturing sectors, jumped from April as temperatures soared. Peak demand in May rose to 204 gigawatt from 178 at the end of April. 

India’s unemployment rate fell to a three-month low of 7.70%, from 8.50% in April, as people dropped out of the labor force. Surge in sales also helped companies expand their workforce.


Also Read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Macroeconomic factors, better consumer confidence push industry optimism up

Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

PM Modi's US visit: Inbound FDI rises, so does Indian investment in US

Centre refusing rice under OMSS to keep stocks, check price: Piyush Goyal

Karnataka to develop world-class tree park in Bengaluru on NGEF premises

PM Modi's US visit: India's entry into critical mineral alliance on table

Surplus liquidity falls to lowest in 2 months due to advance tax outflows

Topics :Tax CollectionIndian EconomyExports

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 4:39 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story