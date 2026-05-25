Home / Economy / News / Crisil stress test reveals sectors facing risk, and those less affected

Crisil stress test reveals sectors facing risk, and those less affected

Crisil states 22 of the 34 sectors stress-tested could see operating profitability decline by over 10 per cent as companies may not be able to fully pass on higher costs to consumers immediately

manufacturing plant, auto making
Representative image from file.
Sohini Das
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 10:35 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Rating agency Crisil has warned that a prolonged West Asia conflict could significantly squeeze India Inc’s profitability in FY27, even as strong balance sheets are expected to cushion broader credit risks. In a stress test covering 34 sectors — accounting for nearly 65 per cent of its rated corporate debt portfolio — Crisil estimated that extended supply-chain disruptions and elevated crude oil prices could shave nearly 200 basis points off corporate operating profitability from pre-conflict expectations.
 
Based on the assumption that disruptions will persist for nine months in FY27 and crude oil averages $110 per barrel, Crisil states 22 of the 34 sectors stress-tested could see operating profitability decline by over 10 per cent as companies may not be able to fully pass on higher costs to consumers immediately. 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Credit card spends rise 7% to ₹1.97 trillion in April 2026: RBI data

ICICI Bank's shares jump 2% after RBI okays Sandeep Bakshi's reappointment

CBDT pushes banks, MFs to file error-free transactions by May 31

Premium

Not a BoP but a growing price adjustment problem for India's economy

Premium

Govt pushes faster mine launches, exploration amid auction momentum

Topics :Crisil reportCrisilIndustry NewsWest Asia and the Gulf

First Published: May 25 2026 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story