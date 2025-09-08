Home / Economy / News / Opec to boost output for market share; Brent may fall below $65 a bbl

Opec to boost output for market share; Brent may fall below $65 a bbl

OPEC+ will increase output by 137,000 bpd from October to regain market share, a move analysts say could push Brent crude below $65 and even $55 a barrel by year-end

opec
The group raised production by 138,000 bpd in April, followed by 411,000 bpd each in May, June and July. It stepped up further with increases of about 550,000 bpd in both August and September. | Photo: Bloomberg
Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 8:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The latest decision by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to boost output is being seen as an attempt to regain market share lost to the United States, Brazil and other producers who have recently raised production.
 
However, the move could drive benchmark Brent crude below $65 per barrel, with some experts warning it may even slip under $60 a barrel by December 2025. Currently, Brent is trading in the range of $66–68 per barrel, but prices could drop further as the group has decided to raise production for October despite weakening demand.
 
The oil cartel, which accounts for around 40 per cent of global crude output, announced on September 7 that it would increase production by 137,000 barrels per day (bpd) from October as it begins to unwind its 1.66 million bpd output cuts.
 
“OPEC increasing output is going to have a downward impact on prices. The oil market is oversupplied. There are economic headwinds in major economies with Trump announcing tariffs. The US may also be staring at a recession. Big oil consumers are moving towards greener forms of energy, so demand is not really picking up. Amid these factors, crude prices are definitely going to decline from current levels,” said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice-president and co-group head, corporate ratings, Icra. 
 
He added that Brent prices may fall below $65 per barrel by year-end. The decision to boost output in October marks the start of a reversal of OPEC’s 1.66 million bpd cuts, which were earlier set to continue until end-2026. The output increase also comes amid US pressure on OPEC to raise supplies and lower domestic energy bills for American consumers.
 
“There is a possibility of crude prices being flattish or even declining from current levels. The broader idea of OPEC is clear—it is looking at a bigger market share rather than supporting oil prices. The demand estimates for 2025 and 2026 have also been toned down by the IEA in its recent update due to tepid demand sentiment,” said Nitin Tiwari, vice-president at PhillipCapital.
 
Meanwhile, S&P Global has projected crude oil may fall to around $55 per barrel by year-end as OPEC continues to increase production. Beginning April 2025, OPEC+ has been boosting output every month. The September hike fully reversed the 2.2 million-barrel voluntary cuts.
 
The group raised production by 138,000 bpd in April, followed by 411,000 bpd each in May, June and July. It stepped up further with increases of about 550,000 bpd in both August and September. Experts caution, however, that changing geopolitical dynamics, such as the US imposing tariffs on buyers of Russian crude, could add fresh volatility to the market.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GST revamp to set off demand, investment, job cycle: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Premium

Uttar Pradesh govt plans to groom over 500K women micro entrepreneurs

Piyush Goyal may visit Qatar in October as FTA framework nears close

India's CAD may expand as external risks intensify, warn economists

India's textile exports to US rise 9% in July on pre-tariff shipments

Topics :OPECOPEC oil dealOpec oilOil production

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story