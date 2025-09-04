India's CAD may expand as external risks intensify, warn economists

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew nearly $4 billion from Indian equities in August 2025—the steepest monthly outflow since January—driven primarily by financial stocks. Of this, about Rs 232.9 billion was pulled from financial sector equities alone, reflecting the highest sectoral exodus in seven months, due to narrowing profit margins and concerns about consumer lending quality.

Adding to the drag, net foreign direct investment (FDI) slipped 21.1 per cent year-on-year to $4.9 billion in Q1 FY26, with gross inflows rising, but larger outward remittances leading to the weakest quarterly tally in almost five years.

Amid these capital outflows, and the recent imposition of steep U.S. tariffs, there is growing consensus among economists and ratings agencies that India’s current account deficit (CAD) will widen in the coming quarters.

ICRA reported that India’s CAD narrowed sharply to $2.4 billion (0.2 per cent of GDP) in Q1 FY26, substantially below forecasts, due to robust remittances and buoyant services exports. Still, ICRA expects the deficit to expand to 1.5 per cent of GDP in Q2, citing the broader merchandise trade gap and the tariff impact. “If tariffs persist through the fiscal year, ICRA expects India’s CAD to exceed 1 per cent of GDP in FY2026, compared with 0.6 per cent in FY2025,” it noted. ALSO READ: Bata extends GST benefits to customers with 'Price Promise' initiative Echoing similar concerns, CRISIL projected CAD at 1.3 per cent of GDP for FY26, stating that the merchandise trade deficit will come under pressure from U.S. tariffs and slowing global growth. “However, the surplus in the services trade and healthy remittances should limit the widening of CAD,” it added.

In a note, QuantEco Research pointed out that India posted a slim balance of payments surplus in Q1, but warned that the outcome for FY26 hinges on tariff negotiations. “If the penalty tariff of 25 per cent gets revoked soon, then our existing forecast of 0.8% on the CAD should broadly hold. On the other hand, if the penalty stays through FY26, then CAD could increase to 1.1-1.2 per cent of GDP, accompanied by a BoP deficit of USD 10-20 billion,” it added. However, economists remain divided on the timing and intensity of the tariff impact. Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist at Bank of Baroda, cited factors such as export customisation, long-term contracts, and limits on competitors like Vietnam, which may delay the shock’s full effects into the March quarter. “The CAD may not come under too much pressure this year, and India may remain comfortably placed,” he said.