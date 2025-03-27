Customs duty rationalisation not because of Trump's tariff war: FM

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday denied that India’s reduction in customs duties on many items in the Budget and the withdrawal of the equalisation levy of 6 per cent were a response to the tariff war unleashed by United States president Donald Trump.

Replying in the Rajya Sabha to the debate on the Finance Bill, 2025, and the Appropriation Bill of the FY26 Budget, Sitharaman said the government will continue to simplify customs duties.

“We have been doing it since 2023. Steadily, every year, newer items are being brought in, keeping in mind Atma Nirbhar Bharat. It’s an ongoing process and it has nothing to do with today’s situation but a process which will continue even in the future,” Sitharaman said.

Later, the Rajya Sabha passed the Finance Bill, 2025, and the Appropriation Bill of the FY26 Budget.

On the equalisation levies, Sitharaman said: “There were two types of equalisation levies — 6 per cent levy imposed in 2016 and 2 per cent levy imposed in 2020 — which were applicable before July 2024. The 2 per cent levy was removed after stakeholder consultation in the July Budget to ease the compliance burden. And that was much before President Trump, even before he took office.”

On amendments regarding pension regulations introduced through the Finance Bill, Sitharaman said this is only validation of existing rules and does not, in any way, change or alter the existing pensions so fixed for existing civil pensioners from the present stage. “The validation rules also do not affect defence pensioners in any way as they are covered by separate rules. It is not an amendment to any pension rules or instructions but only a reaffirmation of the same with effect from June 1, 1972, i.e. the date the CCS (Pension) Rules were promulgated,” she added.

Sitharaman said the Sixth Central Pay Commission made a distinction between the retirees of the pre-January 1, 2006 and post-January 1, 2006 periods.

The then government (Congress-led UPA) had accepted the recommendations of the Sixth Central Pay Commission and decided that there would be a distinction between pensioners with reference to the cut-off date of January 1, 2006. The Seventh Central Pay Commission has brought in parity between pre-January 1, 2016 and post-January 1, 2016 pensioners.

On cess and surcharge, Sitharaman said the receipts are for meeting specific expenditure such as health, education and transport. “Contrary to the claims that the states do not benefit from cess and surcharges, these are ones spent for centrally sponsored schemes and MGNREGA and the National Food Security Act. These schemes are either predominantly or fully funded by the central government but implemented by the states. The mid-day meal is also funded by these cesses and benefits the states. In six years between 2019 and 2025, the cumulative utilisation has exceeded collections, with 105 per cent of the total cess collected already utilised. While Rs 15.14 trillion was collected during this period, Rs 15.97 trillion was utilised. So the central government doesn’t sit with that money,” she added.