Datanomics: India-Canada seek to reboot bilateral energy relations

India and Canada last week finalised the terms of reference (ToR) to raise their bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030 from $8.7 billion in FY25. Energy was the primary focus as both countries worked to diversify their energy sources. The two also signed a $1.9 billion uranium supply agreement to secure long-term fuel supplies for India’s civilian nuclear programme.
At its peak in FY22, India’s import of crude and related products constituted over one-tenth of its total imports from Canada. But, the share has fluctuated since FY22 at lower levels.