West Asia war: Refiners asked to maximise LPG output for local consumption

As India struggles to secure liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies amid the ongoing war in West Asia, the government has directed all refineries operating in the country to use entire C3 and C4 streams, including propane, butane, propylene and butenes, for LPG production. The additional LPG or cooking gas produced will be used solely for domestic consumers.

The LPG produced by all domestic companies would be supplied to the three state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs), namely Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL). IOC, BPCL and HPCL collectively supply more than 99 per cent of India’s domestic LPG.

“All oil refining companies, including their petrochemical complexes, shall not divert, utilise, process, crack, convert or otherwise employ any of the streams as mentioned above for manufacture of petrochemical products or such downstream derivatives,” the order said.

The new order supersedes the government’s previous order dated March 5, 2026, and will remain in effect until further instructions. The revised order broadens the scope from only propane and butane to C3 and C4 streams, including propane, butane, propylene, butenes and other gases for LPG production.