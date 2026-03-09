West Asia war: Refiners asked to maximise LPG output for local consumption

“All oil refining companies, including their petrochemical complexes, shall not divert, utilise, process, crack, convert or otherwise employ any of the streams as mentioned above for manufacture of petrochemical products or such downstream derivatives,” the order said.
The new order supersedes the government’s previous order dated March 5, 2026, and will remain in effect until further instructions. The revised order broadens the scope from only propane and butane to C3 and C4 streams, including propane, butane, propylene, butenes and other gases for LPG production.
A top government official said the move has been taken to ensure availability of cooking gas for domestic consumers in India. The Indian government would prioritise domestic consumers over commercial and industrial users, such as hotels and restaurants, the official said.