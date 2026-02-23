Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Items with highest inflation, deflation in Jan same as in Dec

Datanomics: Items with highest inflation, deflation in Jan same as in Dec

Food deflation and bullion-led inflation offset each other in January, but net impact of top items lifted retail inflation to 2.75% from 1.33% in December

Inflation
premium
Indivjal Dhasmana
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 11:23 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Most of the top five items that saw the highest retail deflation and inflation in January 2026 were the same or their underlying items were the same, as in December 2025. The items that saw deflation were all food items while those experiencing inflation were a mix of food items, bullion and jewellery. Due to lower deflation in food items and a lower weighting in the new series (base year 2024), their impact on overall inflation in January was slightly more muted than in December (old series, base year 2012). On the other hand, items that saw inflation had a greater effect on the overall rate of price rise in January than in the previous month.
 
Mixed price impact 
The top five items that saw the highest deflation rate pulled down the overall inflation rate by 94 basis points in December. Items with the highest inflation rates  pushed up the rate by 1.04 percentage points 
 
Jewellery lifts CPI 
The items that witnessed deflation in January pulled down the inflation rate by 77 basis points. Those witnessing the highest inflation rates pushed up the inflation rate by 1.16 percentage points.  This played a crucial role in increasing the inflation rate to 2.75 per cent in January, compared to 1.33 per cent in December.   
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

New CPI series unlikely to reset inflation target framework: RBI guv

NMP 2.0 for FY26-30 launched: Govt aims ₹16.7 trn from asset monetisation

India, France amend tax treaty, remove most-favoured nation clause

Premium

Govt to raise ₹16.3K cr by monetising oil and gas assets in next four years

Gold imports not alarming yet, FDI inflows a puzzle: FM Sitharaman

Topics :Consumer Price IndexConsumer Price Index inflationConsumer Price Index-based inflationretail inflationCPIWholesale food inflationwholesale inflation

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story