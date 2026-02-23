Datanomics: Items with highest inflation, deflation in Jan same as in Dec

Most of the top five items that saw the highest retail deflation and inflation in January 2026 were the same or their underlying items were the same, as in December 2025. The items that saw deflation were all food items while those experiencing inflation were a mix of food items, bullion and jewellery. Due to lower deflation in food items and a lower weighting in the new series (base year 2024), their impact on overall inflation in January was slightly more muted than in December (old series, base year 2012). On the other hand, items that saw inflation had a greater effect on the overall rate of price rise in January than in the previous month.