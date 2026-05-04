Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: One in four Indians still lacks access to safe drinking water

Datanomics: One in four Indians still lacks access to safe drinking water

India has improved access to safe drinking water, but one in four people still lack reliable supply, with rural areas and groundwater dependence a key concern

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Sneha Sasikumar
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 11:18 PM IST
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Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil recently launched the 9th edition of the India International Water Week, which will be held from September 22-26 on the theme of climate-resilient water management. According to a World Bank report, safe drinking water access in India stood at just 76.44 per cent in 2024 indicating roughly one in four Indians still cannot count on a safe glass of water.
 
Rural-urban gap has narrowed, but persists 
 
The rural-urban gap narrowed from 43.2 percentage points in 2014 to 24.5 percentage points in 2024. Urban access, already near 95 per cent, edged up marginally.
Changing patterns
 
Rural India is slowly turning to taps. Access to tap water rose 7.4 percentage points between 2012 and 2023, yet nearly half of rural households still depend on tube wells as their primary source. There is also a rise in bottled water.
The access improves
 
Among Brics nations, India recorded the highest rise in safe drinking water access, at 16.86 percentage points, in the decade under review, even though it started as the weakest performer in 2014.
 

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Topics :Drinking waterClean drinking waterDrinking water in IndiaRural economyurban consumptionWorld Bank clean water access

First Published: May 04 2026 | 11:18 PM IST

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