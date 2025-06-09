Datanomics: Population burden limits India's economic growth gains

India is on the verge of becoming a $4 trillion economy. In doing so, it is set to overtake Japan in terms of gross domestic product (GDP), becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy. However, beneath this milestone lies a deeper concern: While India as a nation grows richer, its average citizen remains far behind in terms of income — even if it were distributed equally. The gap between GDP and individual prosperity is striking, especially when compared with other major economies. A key factor is India’s population — now the largest in the world after surpassing China, according to the UN Population Fund.

Global leaderboard (Economies with $4 trn GDP) When the US hit the $4 trillion GDP mark in 1984, its per capita income exceeded $17,000, ranking it among the world’s top three. Japan followed in 1993 with over $36,000 per capita; China crossed the threshold in 2008 with just $3,500 per capita, ranking 112th. India’s contrast is sharper. As it approaches the $4 trillion milestone in FY26, its per capita income is projected at just $2,878 — placing it 140th out of 189 nations Inching up the ladder *IMF projections Note: Data according to financial years (April-March)