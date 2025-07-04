Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: Serious rail accidents decline, safety spending inches up

Datanomics: Serious rail accidents decline, safety spending inches up

Data suggests the overall number has been declining, from 55 in 2019-20 to 31 in 2024-25

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 11:27 PM IST
Several wagons of a high-speed freight train derailed and crashed into a stationary goods train in Jharkhand on Thursday. No casualties were reported. According to Indian railway reports, there were 231 consequential train accidents between 2019 and 2025. The number has been declining, from 55 in 2019–20 to 31 in 2024–25. “Consequential” train accidents refer to the incidents with serious outcomes, typically involving loss of life, injuries, significant damage to railway property, or major disruption to train services.  The railways’ safety-related expenditure has risen from an estimated ₹1.14 trillion in 2024–25 Revised Estimates (RE) to an estimated ₹1.16 trillion in 2025–26 Budget Estimates (BE), about 2 per cent growth. 

On the right track

Consequential train accidents declined by 43 per cent during 2019-20 to 2024-25 
 

Maintenance work increases

The highest share of rail-related safety expenditure was on the maintenance of motive power and rolling stock, which declined from ₹31,540 crore in 2024–25 (RE) to an estimated ₹30,666 crore in 2025–26 (BE). The second-highest spending was on the maintenance of permanent way and works, which increased from ₹21,800 crore in 2024–25 (RE) to an estimated ₹23,316 crore in 2025–26 (BE). 
 

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

