India proposes retaliatory duties against US's auto tariffs at WTO

India has proposed suspending trade concessions worth $723.75 mn in response to US safeguard tariffs on autos, even as an interim trade agreement nears finalisation

India stated that the safeguard measures will impact $2.895 billion worth of Indian-origin auto product exports annually, with duties totalling $723.75 million
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 5:42 PM IST
India on Friday proposed retaliatory duties at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) against the tariffs imposed by the United States (US) on automobiles and certain auto parts, even as both nations are close to finalising an interim trade agreement.
 
“The proposed suspension of concessions or other obligations would take the form of an increase in tariffs on selected products originating in the United States. Without prejudice to the effective exercise of its right to suspend substantially equivalent obligations referred to in Article 8.2, AoS, India reserves its right to suspend concessions or other obligations after the expiration of thirty days from the date of this notification,” according to a WTO notification.
 
From 3 May, the US adopted a ‘safeguard measure’ in the form of a tariff increase of 25 per cent ad valorem on imports of passenger vehicles and light trucks, and on certain automobile parts. India said that the measures have not been notified by the US and are not consistent with global trade rules. 
 
India further stated that the safeguard measures will impact $2.895 billion worth of Indian-origin auto product exports annually, with duties totalling $723.75 million. Therefore, India plans to suspend trade concessions of equivalent value in response.
 
Last month, India submitted a formal notification to the WTO under the Agreement on Safeguards, informing the multilateral trade body of its intention to suspend concessions under the agreement in response to tariffs imposed by the US on steel, aluminium, and their derivative products.
 
India’s position is that the US tariffs—imposed under Section 232 of the US Trade Expansion Act of 1962—amount to safeguard measures under WTO rules, entitling India to withdraw equivalent concessions.
 
Currently, all eyes are on the announcement of the interim trade deal between both nations, as the 90-day pause on the US’s plan to impose country-specific reciprocal tariffs ends on 9 July.
 
Both sides are aiming to finalise an ‘early tranche’ or the first part of a broader bilateral trade agreement (BTA), which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in February.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

