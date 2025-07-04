India's pharma exports to US surged in March amid tariff concerns

India’s pharma exports to the US surged by almost 74 per cent in March, when talks around potential US tariffs were gaining ground, according to data from the Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council (Pharmexcil).

In March, exports from India to the US grew by 73.99 per cent year on year to $1.561 billion. Compared to February, export growth was around 71 per cent. Speaking to Business Standard, Namit Doshi, chairman of Pharmexcil, said that the situation is ‘dynamic’ and trade, particularly with the US, has been influenced by tariff concerns.

Data showed that in April, exports to the US actually fell by 7.27 per cent to $898.34 million, compared to $968.79 million in April 2024. In May, however, there was a recovery, with exports growing by 13.34 per cent to $813.41 million. If one considers the combined April-May period, there has been a 3 per cent overall growth in exports to the US.

Tariffs on imports from India were expected to be implemented by April, but the decision was eventually delayed. India and the US are yet to announce an interim trade deal, and US President Donald Trump indicated earlier this week that they would start sending tariff letters to countries soon. Doshi reasoned that the surge in exports to the US was anticipated due to Indian exporters offloading material in preparation for potential tariff issues. For March, overall pharmaceutical exports from India grew in strong double digits, touching $3.681 billion (up 31 per cent YoY). Exports to Canada grew by 29.6 per cent, while exports to some countries in Latin America also saw an increase.

A Mumbai-based analyst said that because of the tariff threat, several companies have preponed their shipments. “This is done so that they can get time to negotiate with buyers in the US in case a tariff is imposed,” the analyst said, adding that June may also see a surge, as there is a tariff scare in July. The US is the largest market for Indian pharma exports—it accounted for a 34.51 per cent share of the country’s overall pharma exports. India exported pharma products worth $1.0515 billion to the US in FY25, growing by 20.43 per cent. In FY24, exports to the US had grown by 15.69 per cent.

In FY25, India’s overall pharma exports grew by 9.4 per cent to $30.466.85 billion. Doshi said that considerable deliberation is ongoing regarding the future of exports to the US. “The ongoing tariff situation has made exporters cautious. Discussions have centred on the potential need to shift focus to more complex generics, biologics, and biosimilars to stay competitive. The US market remains the largest destination for Indian exports, but tariffs and pricing pressures have led to a more cautious approach moving forward,” he said. India is currently focused on simple generics in the US market, where it faces strong competition but also benefits from high demand. However, the biologics and biosimilars sector is still emerging for India. “This creates an opportunity for growth but also a need to address complex manufacturing challenges,” he said, adding that simple generics would make up more than 80 per cent of total exports.

“Biologics, including biosimilars, are expected to face more scrutiny under the new tariff regime. The US wants to limit the import of expensive biologics, which are being purchased at exorbitant prices. However, India’s strength lies in simple generics, and we don’t foresee significant impacts on this segment, even with the tariff challenges,” Doshi said. The industry also feels that if reciprocal tariffs are imposed by the US, it could give India some leverage. “Reciprocal tariffs could offer India some leverage. India exports about $10.5 billion worth of medicines to the US while importing around $833 million worth. This imbalance puts India in a strong position to negotiate reciprocal tariff agreements, potentially reducing the impact of new tariffs on Indian exports. The focus would remain on safeguarding India’s simple generic market, which is less likely to be affected by tariff hikes,” Doshi said.

Earlier, the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) had made a representation to the Centre to consider making the duty on pharma drug imports from the US nil. This would, in turn, ensure that no reciprocal tariff could be imposed by the US. "Almost 50 per cent of the imports fall in categories that do not attract any duty. The remaining attract duty in the range of 5-10 per cent. If we make this zero, then any reciprocal tariff that the US imposes also becomes zero," said a senior industry veteran who was part of the team that met government officials.

India accounted for 47 per cent of the generic medicine supply in the US and was the largest supplier of affordable generic medicines. Industry insiders felt that even from the US standpoint, levying a duty on Indian drugs did not make much sense, as it would raise the cost of healthcare in the country. The US, in fact, imports drugs worth $200 billion from Europe, but India has the largest volume share. Meanwhile, India has started focusing on other markets. “Regions like MENA and the UK have been performing well for India. These regions are seen as emerging markets for pharmaceutical exports. However, the growing geopolitical challenges make it difficult to make long-term predictions. It’s critical to develop markets like Africa, where Indian exports are becoming increasingly significant, especially for certain products,” Doshi said.