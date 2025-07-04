Home / Economy / News / India-EFTA trade pact likely to be implemented in coming months: Goyal

India-EFTA trade pact likely to be implemented in coming months: Goyal

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal
"I think it should come into effect, I believe in the next couple of months," Goyal said here at an event of SGS India.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 11:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The free trade agreement between India and the four-nation European bloc EFTA is likely to come into force in the next couple of months, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

The two sides signed the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) on March 10, 2024. Under the pact, India has received an investment commitment of USD 100 billion in 15 years from the grouping while allowing several products such as Swiss watches, chocolates, and cut and polished diamonds at lower or zero duties.

"I think it should come into effect, I believe in the next couple of months," Goyal said here at an event of SGS India.

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Talking about the government's initiative to promote manufacturing of quality products in the country, Goyal said in the last 10 years, 156 quality control orders (QCOs) covering 672 products have been issued to cut import of sub-standard goods into the country.

Till 2014, only 14 such orders covering 156 products were issued.

He added that huge opportunities are there for testing, inspection and certification business in India.

"We focused on high quality product manufacturing and it will help capture global markets," he said, adding India's exports growth demonstrates the country's good quality of goods and services that India offers to the rest of the world.

He also said that the government is gradually promoting third-party certification.

Goyal suggested the industry identify areas where testing is required so that the government can set up more testing labs and appealed to larger industry bodies to support MSMEs in upgrading the quality of their products.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India is negotiating trade deals with countries on its own terms: Goyal

India proposes retaliatory duties against US's auto tariffs at WTO

NDB mandate must focus on agility, tech and sustainable growth: Sitharaman

Premium

India's pharma exports to US surged in March amid tariff concerns

No trade deal under pressure; India's interest first, says Goyal on US pact

Topics :IndiaFTAEFTAEurope

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story