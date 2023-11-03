Debut of India's 50-year bond resonates well with insurance, pension funds

The debut auction of India’s 50-year bond witnessed firm demand on Friday, indicating the growing attraction for ultra-long-term securities among insurance companies and pension funds. The Reserve Bank of India set the cut-off yield on the bond at 7.46 per cent, better than market expectations.

Before the introduction of the 50-year bond, the longest government bond available was the 40-year bond. The 40-year bond yield settled at 7.45 per cent on Friday.

On Friday, the government successfully sold 50-year bonds worth Rs 10,000 crore. As part of its borrowing calendar for the October-March period, it plans to sell Rs 30,000 crore of the bonds.

The central government had introduced the 50-year tenor security in its borrowing calendar for the second half of the current financial year, which was a long-standing demand by life insurance companies, particularly the Life Insurance Corporation of India.

“Mostly the demand was from insurance and pension funds,” Naveen Singh, Vice President of ICICI Securities primary dealership said. “The demand for the bond should persist as the market has given some premium to the issue,” Singh said.

The central government plans to borrow Rs 6.6 trillion in the second half of the current financial year. The planned borrowing in H2 constitutes 42 per cent of the total Rs 15.43 trillion planned for the current financial year.

“While the market always believed that the demand would be good, the result of the debut auction has unequivocally affirmed the same. The actual demand for the paper was quite robust. We can’t say for sure, but it is safe to assume that the bulk of the demand was from large insurance companies and pension funds,” Churchil Bhatt, Executive Vice President at Kotak Life Insurance, said.

Market participants said that public sector banks stocked up on 10-year papers, whereas the majority of demand for the 5-year paper was from private sector banks and mutual funds.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India discussed the prevailing liquidity condition of the banking system in its two-day informal meeting with treasury heads of financial institutions, market participants said. The Reserve Bank of India had scheduled meetings with treasury heads on Thursday and Friday to gather feedback on ongoing market developments.

“They discussed the liquidity condition of the banks. They did not reveal anything about the Open Market Operation auction; they were just collecting information,” a dealer at a state-owned bank said.

The liquidity in the banking system continues to remain in deficit mode. On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of India injected Rs 16,591 crore into the banking system.

“This was a routine talk with the Reserve Bank of India; they call treasury heads of banks every year once or twice for feedback. They did not discuss anything around the OMO,” the Treasury head at a private bank said.

Market participants had expected that the Reserve Bank of India might come up with an OMO auction in the first week of November.

“We were expecting the OMO auction in the first week itself, but the liquidity is still in deficit,” a dealer at a primary dealership said.

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had said in his monetary policy statement that the central bank may conduct open market operations to mop up liquidity.

The central bank had not given any timeline for OMO sales and said it will depend on the ongoing liquidity situation.

The liquidity has largely remained in deficit since September 15. The deficit liquidity neared Rs 1.47 trillion on September 19, the highest since January 29, 2020, when the banking system liquidity deficit went up to Rs 3 trillion.