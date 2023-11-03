Home / Economy / News / FinMin launches amnesty scheme for filing appeals against GST demand orders

FinMin launches amnesty scheme for filing appeals against GST demand orders

The move will facilitate a large number of taxpayers, who could not file an appeal in the past within the specified time period

Press Trust of India New Delhi
This initiative can also promote enhanced compliance among taxpayers | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The finance ministry has come out with an amnesty scheme for filing appeals against Goods and Services Tax (GST) demand orders.

The scheme, which will be open till January 31, 2024, will be available for entities that were unable to submit their appeals against orders issued by the tax officer on or before March 31, 2023, according to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

The CBIC issued a notification with respect to the scheme on Thursday.

So far, the GST law allowed an assessee to file an appeal against an assessment order seeking taxes within three months of the tax officer passing such a demand order. This can be extended by one more month.

In its last meeting on October 7, the GST Council had approved this amnesty scheme for filing appeals. The entities willing to avail of the scheme will have to pre-deposit 12.5 per cent of the tax demand, against 10 per cent currently.

The move will facilitate a large number of taxpayers, who could not file an appeal in the past within the specified time period.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said the scheme would be a lifeline for those who might have missed the appeal deadline due to administrative errors or unforeseen circumstances.

This initiative can also promote enhanced compliance among taxpayers. By offering a fair and lenient approach to appeal filing, it encourages better cooperation with tax authorities and a willingness to resolve disputes or clarify tax matters.

"Additionally, by allowing disputes to be resolved more efficiently, the scheme may reduce the burden on the legal system. This benefits both taxpayers and the tax administration by streamlining the appeal process and potentially reducing the need for prolonged litigation," Mohan added.

Also Read

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Centre to come up with pre-filled GST return forms by year-end: Report

GST Council approves 'amnesty scheme' for appeal filing till Jan 2024

GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

Amnesty International calls on Pakistan to restore internet services

Cost pressures, low demand pulls down services PMI to 7-month low in Oct

Steel expansion plans threatened by scrap metal export restrictions

India's Oct services PMI falls to 58.4 vs 61 in Sept on rising inflation

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

MGNREGS demand continues to be robust even as funds dip, shows data

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GST reveunesCentral Goods and Services TaxFinance Ministry

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story